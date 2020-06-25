Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2 bath- House, 2 Car Garage w/ Private Yard! - 5285 Rex Ave. is located just south of University. This single family residence features; 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, fenced in front, and back yard. There are hardwood floors throughout, except for the master bedroom which has new carpet. The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, fridge and washer/dryer hookups. The deposit is equal to one months' rent ($1895.00). The owner does not want any pets. If you are interested in viewing this property, please contact Cam @ (858) 231-0004.



(RLNE4799056)