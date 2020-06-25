All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
5285 Rex Ave
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:43 AM

5285 Rex Ave

5285 Rex Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5285 Rex Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 bath- House, 2 Car Garage w/ Private Yard! - 5285 Rex Ave. is located just south of University. This single family residence features; 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, fenced in front, and back yard. There are hardwood floors throughout, except for the master bedroom which has new carpet. The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, fridge and washer/dryer hookups. The deposit is equal to one months' rent ($1895.00). The owner does not want any pets. If you are interested in viewing this property, please contact Cam @ (858) 231-0004.

(RLNE4799056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5285 Rex Ave have any available units?
5285 Rex Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5285 Rex Ave have?
Some of 5285 Rex Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5285 Rex Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5285 Rex Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5285 Rex Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5285 Rex Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5285 Rex Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5285 Rex Ave offers parking.
Does 5285 Rex Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5285 Rex Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5285 Rex Ave have a pool?
No, 5285 Rex Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5285 Rex Ave have accessible units?
No, 5285 Rex Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5285 Rex Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5285 Rex Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
