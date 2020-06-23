All apartments in San Diego
5230 Joan Ct
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:38 AM

5230 Joan Ct

5230 Joan Court · No Longer Available
Location

5230 Joan Court, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7 Rooms 3 bathroom house. Fence backs up to Montezuma with gate access for easy 10 minute walk to school. FULLY REMODELED SINGLE-LEVEL W/ HARDWOOD FLOORS, SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN & TOP-OF-THE-LINE KITCHEN W/ VIKING RANGE! FABULOUS BACK PATIO. Extra Fridge In 2 car Garage. No Carpets! Comfortable living room with hardwood floors, and slider the back Patio. San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Huge Master Suite with Bathroom and separate entrance would make a great Double. Comes with gardening service. Has additional Off street parking. $35 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by SBMI Group. Tenant Portals access with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the Same amount as the monthly rental amount.

For New listings and Updates Please Follow me on Instagram SDSU.hottest.Rentals.and.sales

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5230 Joan Ct have any available units?
5230 Joan Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5230 Joan Ct have?
Some of 5230 Joan Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5230 Joan Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5230 Joan Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5230 Joan Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5230 Joan Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5230 Joan Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5230 Joan Ct does offer parking.
Does 5230 Joan Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5230 Joan Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5230 Joan Ct have a pool?
No, 5230 Joan Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5230 Joan Ct have accessible units?
No, 5230 Joan Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5230 Joan Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5230 Joan Ct has units with dishwashers.
