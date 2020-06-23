5230 Joan Ct

Amenities

7 Rooms 3 bathroom house. Fence backs up to Montezuma with gate access for easy 10 minute walk to school. FULLY REMODELED SINGLE-LEVEL W/ HARDWOOD FLOORS, SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN & TOP-OF-THE-LINE KITCHEN W/ VIKING RANGE! FABULOUS BACK PATIO. Extra Fridge In 2 car Garage. No Carpets! Comfortable living room with hardwood floors, and slider the back Patio. San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Huge Master Suite with Bathroom and separate entrance would make a great Double. Comes with gardening service. Has additional Off street parking. $35 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by SBMI Group. Tenant Portals access with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the Same amount as the monthly rental amount.



