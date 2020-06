Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Furnished studio unit Very Nice, Hardwood floors! - This is a large and well-appointed studio in a private home with a private entry. It's in an area of single-family homes, at the end of a cul de sac, near Montezuma Road and SDSU. It's a furnished unit with a small kitchen, nice private bathroom, there's a private balcony, hardwood floors, tastefully decorated and ready to rent now!

Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008

Scott@WeRentSD.com

DRE#01836754



(RLNE4497095)