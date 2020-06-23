Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

5121 Leo Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house near SDSU at Montezuma. - A beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house near SDSU at Montezuma. Nice sized backyard on the canyon, hardwood floors throughout, new blinds. All Large bedrooms. Two car garage with parking in front.



RENTAL FEATURES

Living room

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Fenced yard

Lawn

Heat: Wall unit

Cable-ready

Hardwood floor



KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1954

Sq Footage: 1200 sqft.

Bedrooms: 4 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: 2 Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Deposit:

Pets Policy: Pets Allowed - Pet fee

Laundry: In Unit

Lot Size:5900 Square Feet

Property Type: Single-Family House



COMMUNITY FEATURES

Off-street parking



The closest grocery stores are Ralphs, Starlight Market, and Smart & Final Extra!



Nearby coffee shops include Refresh Coffee, Starbucks, and Starbucks.



Nearby restaurants include Fattoush Mediterranean Fine Cuisine, Milo's Pizza & Subs and Fattoush.



5121 Leo St is near Montezuma Park, Clay Park, and San Diego State University.



(RLNE3001437)