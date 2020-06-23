All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

5121 Leo Street

5121 Leo Street · No Longer Available
Location

5121 Leo Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
5121 Leo Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house near SDSU at Montezuma. - A beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house near SDSU at Montezuma. Nice sized backyard on the canyon, hardwood floors throughout, new blinds. All Large bedrooms. Two car garage with parking in front.

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Fenced yard
Lawn
Heat: Wall unit
Cable-ready
Hardwood floor

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1954
Sq Footage: 1200 sqft.
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit:
Pets Policy: Pets Allowed - Pet fee
Laundry: In Unit
Lot Size:5900 Square Feet
Property Type: Single-Family House

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Off-street parking

The closest grocery stores are Ralphs, Starlight Market, and Smart & Final Extra!

Nearby coffee shops include Refresh Coffee, Starbucks, and Starbucks.

Nearby restaurants include Fattoush Mediterranean Fine Cuisine, Milo's Pizza & Subs and Fattoush.

5121 Leo St is near Montezuma Park, Clay Park, and San Diego State University.

(RLNE3001437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 Leo Street have any available units?
5121 Leo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5121 Leo Street have?
Some of 5121 Leo Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5121 Leo Street currently offering any rent specials?
5121 Leo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 Leo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5121 Leo Street is pet friendly.
Does 5121 Leo Street offer parking?
Yes, 5121 Leo Street offers parking.
Does 5121 Leo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5121 Leo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 Leo Street have a pool?
No, 5121 Leo Street does not have a pool.
Does 5121 Leo Street have accessible units?
No, 5121 Leo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 Leo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5121 Leo Street has units with dishwashers.
