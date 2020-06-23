Amenities
5121 Leo Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house near SDSU at Montezuma. - A beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house near SDSU at Montezuma. Nice sized backyard on the canyon, hardwood floors throughout, new blinds. All Large bedrooms. Two car garage with parking in front.
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Fenced yard
Lawn
Heat: Wall unit
Cable-ready
Hardwood floor
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1954
Sq Footage: 1200 sqft.
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit:
Pets Policy: Pets Allowed - Pet fee
Laundry: In Unit
Lot Size:5900 Square Feet
Property Type: Single-Family House
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Off-street parking
The closest grocery stores are Ralphs, Starlight Market, and Smart & Final Extra!
Nearby coffee shops include Refresh Coffee, Starbucks, and Starbucks.
Nearby restaurants include Fattoush Mediterranean Fine Cuisine, Milo's Pizza & Subs and Fattoush.
5121 Leo St is near Montezuma Park, Clay Park, and San Diego State University.
(RLNE3001437)