5101 Biltmore St. San Diego, CA 92117.
5101 Biltmore St. San Diego, CA 92117
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

5101 Biltmore St. San Diego, CA 92117

5101 Biltmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

5101 Biltmore Street, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5101 Biltmore St. San Diego, CA 92117 Available 05/15/20 Completely Remodeled with a modern design, 4bd 2 bath home with 2 car garage in PRIME location! This is a must see! - With a completely refreshed and remodeled interior and exterior, this home is a must see!

The interior is Modern, light, and bright! Featuring:
- Spacious layout with large rooms
- New plank flooring
- Newly designed kitchen
- New cabinets and quartz counters
- Stainless Steel appliances including: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, and Rangehood Microwave
- Dining space
- Washer and Dryer
- Tons of storage space
- Mirrored closet doors
- Master bedroom with en suite
- Access to the exterior from 3 different rooms creating and indoor/outdoor living feel
- Central AC/HEAT
- Fireplace
- Remodeled 2 car garage and driveway parking

Exterior features:
- Large backyard with covered patio space
- Large garden area
- New exterior paint
- New windows
- Redesigned front landscaping

This home is located in a prime area near Biltmore Hiking trails, Shopping, and Entertainment.

12 month lease

*Pet Guarantee Program
Pets: 2 allowed, under 50 lbs
dog ok, cat ok

***More photos soon to come***

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE5728046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5101 Biltmore St. San Diego, CA 92117 have any available units?
5101 Biltmore St. San Diego, CA 92117 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5101 Biltmore St. San Diego, CA 92117 have?
Some of 5101 Biltmore St. San Diego, CA 92117's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5101 Biltmore St. San Diego, CA 92117 currently offering any rent specials?
5101 Biltmore St. San Diego, CA 92117 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 Biltmore St. San Diego, CA 92117 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5101 Biltmore St. San Diego, CA 92117 is pet friendly.
Does 5101 Biltmore St. San Diego, CA 92117 offer parking?
Yes, 5101 Biltmore St. San Diego, CA 92117 offers parking.
Does 5101 Biltmore St. San Diego, CA 92117 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5101 Biltmore St. San Diego, CA 92117 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 Biltmore St. San Diego, CA 92117 have a pool?
No, 5101 Biltmore St. San Diego, CA 92117 does not have a pool.
Does 5101 Biltmore St. San Diego, CA 92117 have accessible units?
No, 5101 Biltmore St. San Diego, CA 92117 does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 Biltmore St. San Diego, CA 92117 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5101 Biltmore St. San Diego, CA 92117 has units with dishwashers.

