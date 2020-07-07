Amenities
5101 Biltmore St. San Diego, CA 92117 Available 05/15/20 Completely Remodeled with a modern design, 4bd 2 bath home with 2 car garage in PRIME location! This is a must see! - With a completely refreshed and remodeled interior and exterior, this home is a must see!
The interior is Modern, light, and bright! Featuring:
- Spacious layout with large rooms
- New plank flooring
- Newly designed kitchen
- New cabinets and quartz counters
- Stainless Steel appliances including: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, and Rangehood Microwave
- Dining space
- Washer and Dryer
- Tons of storage space
- Mirrored closet doors
- Master bedroom with en suite
- Access to the exterior from 3 different rooms creating and indoor/outdoor living feel
- Central AC/HEAT
- Fireplace
- Remodeled 2 car garage and driveway parking
Exterior features:
- Large backyard with covered patio space
- Large garden area
- New exterior paint
- New windows
- Redesigned front landscaping
This home is located in a prime area near Biltmore Hiking trails, Shopping, and Entertainment.
12 month lease
*Pet Guarantee Program
Pets: 2 allowed, under 50 lbs
dog ok, cat ok
***More photos soon to come***
Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com
CA BRE Lic. #00935682
