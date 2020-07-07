Amenities

5101 Biltmore St. San Diego, CA 92117 Available 05/15/20 Completely Remodeled with a modern design, 4bd 2 bath home with 2 car garage in PRIME location! This is a must see! - With a completely refreshed and remodeled interior and exterior, this home is a must see!



The interior is Modern, light, and bright! Featuring:

- Spacious layout with large rooms

- New plank flooring

- Newly designed kitchen

- New cabinets and quartz counters

- Stainless Steel appliances including: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, and Rangehood Microwave

- Dining space

- Washer and Dryer

- Tons of storage space

- Mirrored closet doors

- Master bedroom with en suite

- Access to the exterior from 3 different rooms creating and indoor/outdoor living feel

- Central AC/HEAT

- Fireplace

- Remodeled 2 car garage and driveway parking



Exterior features:

- Large backyard with covered patio space

- Large garden area

- New exterior paint

- New windows

- Redesigned front landscaping



This home is located in a prime area near Biltmore Hiking trails, Shopping, and Entertainment.



12 month lease



*Pet Guarantee Program

Pets: 2 allowed, under 50 lbs

dog ok, cat ok



***More photos soon to come***



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com



