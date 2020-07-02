Amenities

5059 Ducos Pl - 4 Bedroom House For Rent - Tenant Planet is proud to present this 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in beautiful Tierrasanta. Move-in ready! Recently upgraded home has stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, quartz counter tops, new bathroom vanities, and new vinyl throughout.



Fenced in backyard with extra storage space in the shed. Wonderful front yard views. Amenities include pool, jacuzzi, tennis courts, and club house. You can also find a very nice walking trail on the East Side of the complex. Water/sewer/trash included in the HOA fees!



