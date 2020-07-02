All apartments in San Diego
5059 Ducos Pl

5059 Ducos Place · No Longer Available
Location

5059 Ducos Place, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
5059 Ducos Pl - 4 Bedroom House For Rent - Tenant Planet is proud to present this 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in beautiful Tierrasanta. Move-in ready! Recently upgraded home has stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, quartz counter tops, new bathroom vanities, and new vinyl throughout.

Fenced in backyard with extra storage space in the shed. Wonderful front yard views. Amenities include pool, jacuzzi, tennis courts, and club house. You can also find a very nice walking trail on the East Side of the complex. Water/sewer/trash included in the HOA fees!

Please inquire today to schedule a viewing! Free applications on our website.

(RLNE5756276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5059 Ducos Pl have any available units?
5059 Ducos Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5059 Ducos Pl have?
Some of 5059 Ducos Pl's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5059 Ducos Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5059 Ducos Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5059 Ducos Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5059 Ducos Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5059 Ducos Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5059 Ducos Pl offers parking.
Does 5059 Ducos Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5059 Ducos Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5059 Ducos Pl have a pool?
Yes, 5059 Ducos Pl has a pool.
Does 5059 Ducos Pl have accessible units?
No, 5059 Ducos Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5059 Ducos Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 5059 Ducos Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

