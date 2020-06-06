All apartments in San Diego
5033 Camino Playa Acapulco - 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

5033 Camino Playa Acapulco - 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco

5033 Camino Playa Acapulco · No Longer Available
Location

5033 Camino Playa Acapulco, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Desirable 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Two-Story Home in Tierrasanta! - Desirable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two-story home in Tierrasanta! 1,400 sq. ft. Downstairs features open floor plan with living room, dining room, and kitchen. Living room has high ceilings, fireplace, and sliding door that leads out to spacious backyard. Downstairs features a large closet, half bath, and direct access to attached two car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups and driveway for extra parking. Kitchen has great cabinet and counter space, and includes stove/oven, dishwasher, and microwave (refrigerator not included). All three bedrooms located upstairs with a full bath in hallway. Master bedroom has a nice double door entry and features large walk-in closet, and master bath. Central heat and air conditioning. Nice and spacious backyard.

Located in Tierrasanta with easy freeway access, close to schools, and a quick drive to downtown San Diego and beaches!

To view this home, please give us a call at (619) 535-6530.

Terms:
- $2,850 monthly rent
- $2,850 security deposit
- 1 year lease
- Pets considered with additional deposit
- Gardener included, tenant pays all other utilities

(RLNE3309404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco - 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco have any available units?
5033 Camino Playa Acapulco - 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco - 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco have?
Some of 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco - 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco - 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco currently offering any rent specials?
5033 Camino Playa Acapulco - 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco - 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco pet-friendly?
Yes, 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco - 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco is pet friendly.
Does 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco - 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco offer parking?
Yes, 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco - 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco offers parking.
Does 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco - 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco - 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco - 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco have a pool?
No, 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco - 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco does not have a pool.
Does 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco - 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco have accessible units?
No, 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco - 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco does not have accessible units.
Does 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco - 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco - 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco has units with dishwashers.
