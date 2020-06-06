5033 Camino Playa Acapulco - 5033 Camino Playa Acapulco

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Desirable 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Two-Story Home in Tierrasanta! - Desirable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two-story home in Tierrasanta! 1,400 sq. ft. Downstairs features open floor plan with living room, dining room, and kitchen. Living room has high ceilings, fireplace, and sliding door that leads out to spacious backyard. Downstairs features a large closet, half bath, and direct access to attached two car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups and driveway for extra parking. Kitchen has great cabinet and counter space, and includes stove/oven, dishwasher, and microwave (refrigerator not included). All three bedrooms located upstairs with a full bath in hallway. Master bedroom has a nice double door entry and features large walk-in closet, and master bath. Central heat and air conditioning. Nice and spacious backyard.



Located in Tierrasanta with easy freeway access, close to schools, and a quick drive to downtown San Diego and beaches!



To view this home, please give us a call at (619) 535-6530.



Terms:

- $2,850 monthly rent

- $2,850 security deposit

- 1 year lease

- Pets considered with additional deposit

- Gardener included, tenant pays all other utilities



(RLNE3309404)