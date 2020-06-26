5027 Logan Avenue #19

Amenities
COMING SOON - NEWLY RENOVATED - 2BR/1BA ONLY $1,350.00 - Welcome to your new home!
Take a look at this cozy two bedroom apartment home with it's convenient location right off the 94 Freeway & the 805. This community features secured gated entry and comes with one parking space. Here utilities are included and residents have full access to the onsite laundry facility from 7am - 10pm everyday.
Unit Amenities:
Central Air
New Carpet
New Appliances
$500 OFF THE 1ST MONTH IF RENTED BY SEPTEMBER 1ST!!!!!!!!
If you are interested in scheduling an appointment, please call the office at (619)464-0416. Applications are completed online at www.propertyadvantage.com.
Property Address:
5021 Logan Ave - Unit #19
San Diego, CA 92113
We look forward to hearing from you!!!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5083157)