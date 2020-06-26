All apartments in San Diego
5027 Logan Avenue #19
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

5027 Logan Avenue #19

Location

5027 Logan Avenue, San Diego, CA 92113
Lincoln Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
COMING SOON - NEWLY RENOVATED - 2BR/1BA ONLY $1,350.00 - Welcome to your new home!

Take a look at this cozy two bedroom apartment home with it's convenient location right off the 94 Freeway & the 805. This community features secured gated entry and comes with one parking space. Here utilities are included and residents have full access to the onsite laundry facility from 7am - 10pm everyday.

Unit Amenities:

Central Air
New Carpet
New Appliances

$500 OFF THE 1ST MONTH IF RENTED BY SEPTEMBER 1ST!!!!!!!!

If you are interested in scheduling an appointment, please call the office at (619)464-0416. Applications are completed online at www.propertyadvantage.com.

Property Address:

5021 Logan Ave - Unit #19
San Diego, CA 92113

We look forward to hearing from you!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5083157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5027 Logan Avenue #19 have any available units?
5027 Logan Avenue #19 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5027 Logan Avenue #19 have?
Some of 5027 Logan Avenue #19's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5027 Logan Avenue #19 currently offering any rent specials?
5027 Logan Avenue #19 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5027 Logan Avenue #19 pet-friendly?
No, 5027 Logan Avenue #19 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5027 Logan Avenue #19 offer parking?
Yes, 5027 Logan Avenue #19 offers parking.
Does 5027 Logan Avenue #19 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5027 Logan Avenue #19 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5027 Logan Avenue #19 have a pool?
No, 5027 Logan Avenue #19 does not have a pool.
Does 5027 Logan Avenue #19 have accessible units?
No, 5027 Logan Avenue #19 does not have accessible units.
Does 5027 Logan Avenue #19 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5027 Logan Avenue #19 does not have units with dishwashers.
