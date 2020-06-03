5021 Caywood St

Amenities

Beautiful San Diego Home /Centrally located - Property Id: 225348



Beautiful 3-bedroom / 2-bathroom home with a two-car garage for rent in the desirable West North Clairemont neighborhood. Stunning hardwood floors throughout. New dual-pane windows. Close to all freeways. Centrally located, on a quiet street, and close to good schools, UCSD, USD, University Towne Center, La Jolla & Pacific Beach, Downtown San Diego, white sandy beaches.



Sorry, no pets & no smoking.



$35 application fee (credit check & screening) per person for each applicant over 18.



No Pets Allowed



