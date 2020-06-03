All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5021 Caywood St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5021 Caywood St
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

5021 Caywood St

5021 Caywood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5021 Caywood Street, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful San Diego Home /Centrally located - Property Id: 225348

Beautiful 3-bedroom / 2-bathroom home with a two-car garage for rent in the desirable West North Clairemont neighborhood. Stunning hardwood floors throughout. New dual-pane windows. Close to all freeways. Centrally located, on a quiet street, and close to good schools, UCSD, USD, University Towne Center, La Jolla & Pacific Beach, Downtown San Diego, white sandy beaches.

Sorry, no pets & no smoking.

$35 application fee (credit check & screening) per person for each applicant over 18.

Home available now
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225348
Property Id 225348

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5570409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5021 Caywood St have any available units?
5021 Caywood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5021 Caywood St have?
Some of 5021 Caywood St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5021 Caywood St currently offering any rent specials?
5021 Caywood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5021 Caywood St pet-friendly?
No, 5021 Caywood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5021 Caywood St offer parking?
Yes, 5021 Caywood St offers parking.
Does 5021 Caywood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5021 Caywood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5021 Caywood St have a pool?
No, 5021 Caywood St does not have a pool.
Does 5021 Caywood St have accessible units?
No, 5021 Caywood St does not have accessible units.
Does 5021 Caywood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5021 Caywood St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University