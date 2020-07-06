5021 Acuna St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

For Rent - 3Br/1Ba 1008 SqFt Single Family Clairemont Mesa Bungalow - For Rent - 3Br/1Ba 1008 SqFt Single Family Clairemont Mesa Bungalow. Kitchen Has Updated Brush Nickel Fixtures, New Stove Hood, Granite Counter Tops, Pass Through Opening From Kitchen Into A Large Vaulted Ceiling Living Room, Open Beam Architectural Details. Large Covered Patio Off Living Room, Perfect For Indoor/Outdoor Living. Charming Tile Bathroom. Low Maintenance Yard, With Views Of Natural Canyon. The Home Has Been Freshly Painted, Features New Vinyl Windows and Patio Slider. Wood Laminate Flooring, Ceiling Fans In All The Rooms, Washer Dryer Hookups. One Car Garage With New Door, Ample Driveway Parking . Close To Clairemont Mesa Hiking, Trail Heads, Shopping And Freeway Access. Small Pet May Be Considered. Renter Insurance Required.



