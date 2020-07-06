All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

5021 Acuna St

5021 Acuna Street · No Longer Available
Location

5021 Acuna Street, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For Rent - 3Br/1Ba 1008 SqFt Single Family Clairemont Mesa Bungalow - For Rent - 3Br/1Ba 1008 SqFt Single Family Clairemont Mesa Bungalow. Kitchen Has Updated Brush Nickel Fixtures, New Stove Hood, Granite Counter Tops, Pass Through Opening From Kitchen Into A Large Vaulted Ceiling Living Room, Open Beam Architectural Details. Large Covered Patio Off Living Room, Perfect For Indoor/Outdoor Living. Charming Tile Bathroom. Low Maintenance Yard, With Views Of Natural Canyon. The Home Has Been Freshly Painted, Features New Vinyl Windows and Patio Slider. Wood Laminate Flooring, Ceiling Fans In All The Rooms, Washer Dryer Hookups. One Car Garage With New Door, Ample Driveway Parking . Close To Clairemont Mesa Hiking, Trail Heads, Shopping And Freeway Access. Small Pet May Be Considered. Renter Insurance Required.

(RLNE5271995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5021 Acuna St have any available units?
5021 Acuna St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5021 Acuna St have?
Some of 5021 Acuna St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5021 Acuna St currently offering any rent specials?
5021 Acuna St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5021 Acuna St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5021 Acuna St is pet friendly.
Does 5021 Acuna St offer parking?
Yes, 5021 Acuna St offers parking.
Does 5021 Acuna St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5021 Acuna St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5021 Acuna St have a pool?
No, 5021 Acuna St does not have a pool.
Does 5021 Acuna St have accessible units?
No, 5021 Acuna St does not have accessible units.
Does 5021 Acuna St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5021 Acuna St does not have units with dishwashers.

