Last updated October 7 2019 at 1:41 PM

5015 Santa Cruz Avenue Unit 202

5015 Santa Cruz Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5015 Santa Cruz Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous 1,000-square-foot condo unit with a breathtaking view of the ocean (built: 1971) on the dynamic Ocean Beach neighborhood in San Diego is unfurnished and well-ventilated.

The cozy and bright interior has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, carpeted floor, laminate floor on the walk entrance, kitchen, and bathrooms, and large windows that bathed the rooms in natural light during daytime. The lovely kitchen is equipped with finely crafted wood cabinets that offer plenty of storage space, glossy marble countertop with backsplash, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The bedrooms are comfortable places with built-in closets--perfect for a restful, stress-free sleep. Its neat bathrooms are furnished with two big vanity cabinets surmounted by a mirror, and shower/tub combo enclosed in an aluminum-framed sliding frosted glass panel.

A hook-up (stackable, coin-operated, industrial) washer/dryer are available on the end of each floor along with floor gas heaters.

A relaxing with ocean-view balcony, exercise room, and a yard outside-- add a feeling of domestic bliss for the lucky tenants. And no worries, the property owner will be the one who will take care of the yard.

The unit also comes with 1 underground parking - 1 assigned spot.

2 cats (not more than 20 lbs.) or dogs are allowed with $500 pet deposit per pet; $50/month pet rent.

Smoking is forbidden in the property.

Tenant pays for electricity and gas. Whereas, the landlord will cover the water, trash, and maintenance cleaning - HOA fees.

Near public transportation and bus stop all over the place, free use to the common swimming pool area and barbeque station! 3 blocks away from the market and 5 blocks away from the main street!

Walk Score: 75

5015 Santa Cruz Avenue is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Nearby parks: Ocean Beach Community Park, Ocean Beach Recreation Center, and Wonderland Amusement Park (historical).

Nearby Schools:
Correia M

(RLNE5146645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

