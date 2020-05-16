All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5005 Collwood Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5005 Collwood Way
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

5005 Collwood Way

5005 Collwood Way · (619) 754-9884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Talmadge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5005 Collwood Way, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Beautiful and Charming Condo in quiet community in Collwood Meadows. The condo is conveniently located near SDSU, trendy dining, bus line and more. The home is equipped with all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer, fireplace, balcony, and AC. The community includes pool and spa for your enjoyment. This is a no pet property, please. Home is currently occupied--please contact our office to schedule a showing. DRE# 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,875, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 Collwood Way have any available units?
5005 Collwood Way has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5005 Collwood Way have?
Some of 5005 Collwood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5005 Collwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
5005 Collwood Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 Collwood Way pet-friendly?
No, 5005 Collwood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5005 Collwood Way offer parking?
No, 5005 Collwood Way does not offer parking.
Does 5005 Collwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5005 Collwood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 Collwood Way have a pool?
Yes, 5005 Collwood Way has a pool.
Does 5005 Collwood Way have accessible units?
No, 5005 Collwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 Collwood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5005 Collwood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5005 Collwood Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity