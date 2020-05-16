5005 Collwood Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub

Beautiful and Charming Condo in quiet community in Collwood Meadows. The condo is conveniently located near SDSU, trendy dining, bus line and more. The home is equipped with all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer, fireplace, balcony, and AC. The community includes pool and spa for your enjoyment. This is a no pet property, please. Home is currently occupied--please contact our office to schedule a showing. DRE# 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,875, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

