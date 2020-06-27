4958 Niagara Ave

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Large 1 bedroom/1bathroom duplex, with garage tucked away in the back of the property. East facing (lots of sunlight). Full kitchen, three storage closets, large outdoor space, and spacious common area (shared between 3 other units).



LOCATION!!!

Property is located one block to Ocean Beach/pier. One block to Newport Ave. and is surrounded by bars, restaurants, shopping, grocery, nightlife and much more. You can easily get around walking/biking.



Things to note..

Property is older, but is maintained. There is no washer & dryer but there are two laundry mats nearby (less than a 3 block radius) on Cable Street.

No pets, sorry :(



Please call/text if interested and to schedule a showing.



Lisa

646-932-8669



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5148614)