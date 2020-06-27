All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

4958 Niagara Ave

4958 Niagara Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4958 Niagara Ave, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 1 bedroom/1bathroom duplex, with garage tucked away in the back of the property. East facing (lots of sunlight). Full kitchen, three storage closets, large outdoor space, and spacious common area (shared between 3 other units).

LOCATION!!!
Property is located one block to Ocean Beach/pier. One block to Newport Ave. and is surrounded by bars, restaurants, shopping, grocery, nightlife and much more. You can easily get around walking/biking.

Things to note..
Property is older, but is maintained. There is no washer & dryer but there are two laundry mats nearby (less than a 3 block radius) on Cable Street.
No pets, sorry :(

Please call/text if interested and to schedule a showing.

Lisa
646-932-8669

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5148614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4958 Niagara Ave have any available units?
4958 Niagara Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4958 Niagara Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4958 Niagara Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4958 Niagara Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4958 Niagara Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4958 Niagara Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4958 Niagara Ave offers parking.
Does 4958 Niagara Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4958 Niagara Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4958 Niagara Ave have a pool?
No, 4958 Niagara Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4958 Niagara Ave have accessible units?
No, 4958 Niagara Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4958 Niagara Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4958 Niagara Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4958 Niagara Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4958 Niagara Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
