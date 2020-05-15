All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4947 63rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4947 63rd St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

4947 63rd St

4947 63rd Street · (619) 503-3335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4947 63rd Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
REALLY CLEAN 5 bedrooms and 2 bathroom house walking distance to SDSU w/ 2 car garage. AC. Hardwood Floors, Spacious Living Room w/Beautiful Fire Place w/Marble Surround/Hearth, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Nice size bedrooms. Mounted TV, 2x Fridge Washer/Dryer and Microwave
included. All Carpet has been removed and hardwood floors have been refinished. All Windows recently upgraded to new. Backyard with Gardener Included. We can install turf in the back for an additional $200/mo

San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.
DRE# 01874614

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4947 63rd St have any available units?
4947 63rd St has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4947 63rd St have?
Some of 4947 63rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4947 63rd St currently offering any rent specials?
4947 63rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4947 63rd St pet-friendly?
No, 4947 63rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4947 63rd St offer parking?
Yes, 4947 63rd St does offer parking.
Does 4947 63rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4947 63rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4947 63rd St have a pool?
No, 4947 63rd St does not have a pool.
Does 4947 63rd St have accessible units?
No, 4947 63rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4947 63rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4947 63rd St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4947 63rd St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Oliver Avenue II
2065 Oliver Ave
San Diego, CA 92109
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity