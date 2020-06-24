Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Month to Month Lease - Normal Heights 3BR 2BA Craftsman Style House w/Canyon Views-Wood Flooring-Stainless/Granite Kitchen-A/C-Fans-W/D-Spa-Fenced Yard-Garage-Pets OK - ******AVAILABLE NOW******



Located in NORMAL HEIGHTS



**You can schedule a showing for the property at www.gpmsandiego.com**



4862 39th Street

San Diego, CA 92116

MONTH TO MONTH LEASE



CROSS STREETS: Belmont Avenue

Normal Heights Area - North of Adams Avenue



3 Bedroom

2 Bathroom

Estimated 1733 SqFt

House

2 Story

Cul de Sac Lot

Canyon Views



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven - Gas

Built-in Microwave

Dishwasher

Stainless Steel Appliances

Granite Counter Tops

Country White Cabinets

Eat-in Kitchen

Wood Flooring



UPDATED - 1950's Craftsman House

Canyon Lot w/Views

NO Carpet

Open/Split Floor Plan

Fireplace - Living Room - Decorative ONLY

Fireplace - Family Room - Wood Burning

Wood Flooring - Throughout

Crown Molding - Living Room/Dining Room

White Ship-Lap/Beamed Ceiling - Family Room

Skylights - Family Room

Tub/Shower Combination - Both Baths

Bathrooms - Tile Flooring

Ceiling Fans - Bedrooms



Washer and Dryer - Garage

A/C - Forced Air

Heat - Wall

Balcony

Fenced Backyard

Covered Deck w/VIEWS

Fire Pit - Back Deck

Spa - Back Deck

(1) Car Garage + Driveway

Low Maintenance Yard

Artificial Grass - Front Yard



CLOSE TO:

Interstate 15

Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park

Public Transportation

Shopping

Restaurants

Schools



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Water/Sewer

Spa Service

Cable/Phone

Landscaping



LEASING INFORMATION:

Month to Month Agreement

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $3095



ANIMAL INFORMATION:

2 Animal MAX (Cat or Dog) no size limit

Animal Deposit $250

No Aggressive Breeds

*We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



