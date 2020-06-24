All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:20 PM

4862 39th Street

4862 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4862 39th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Month to Month Lease - Normal Heights 3BR 2BA Craftsman Style House w/Canyon Views-Wood Flooring-Stainless/Granite Kitchen-A/C-Fans-W/D-Spa-Fenced Yard-Garage-Pets OK - ******AVAILABLE NOW******

Located in NORMAL HEIGHTS

**You can schedule a showing for the property at www.gpmsandiego.com**

4862 39th Street
San Diego, CA 92116
MONTH TO MONTH LEASE

CROSS STREETS: Belmont Avenue
Normal Heights Area - North of Adams Avenue

3 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
Estimated 1733 SqFt
House
2 Story
Cul de Sac Lot
Canyon Views

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Built-in Microwave
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Counter Tops
Country White Cabinets
Eat-in Kitchen
Wood Flooring

UPDATED - 1950's Craftsman House
Canyon Lot w/Views
NO Carpet
Open/Split Floor Plan
Fireplace - Living Room - Decorative ONLY
Fireplace - Family Room - Wood Burning
Wood Flooring - Throughout
Crown Molding - Living Room/Dining Room
White Ship-Lap/Beamed Ceiling - Family Room
Skylights - Family Room
Tub/Shower Combination - Both Baths
Bathrooms - Tile Flooring
Ceiling Fans - Bedrooms

Washer and Dryer - Garage
A/C - Forced Air
Heat - Wall
Balcony
Fenced Backyard
Covered Deck w/VIEWS
Fire Pit - Back Deck
Spa - Back Deck
(1) Car Garage + Driveway
Low Maintenance Yard
Artificial Grass - Front Yard

CLOSE TO:
Interstate 15
Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park
Public Transportation
Shopping
Restaurants
Schools

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water/Sewer
Spa Service
Cable/Phone
Landscaping

LEASING INFORMATION:
Month to Month Agreement
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3095

ANIMAL INFORMATION:
2 Animal MAX (Cat or Dog) no size limit
Animal Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
*We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE3925723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4862 39th Street have any available units?
4862 39th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4862 39th Street have?
Some of 4862 39th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4862 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4862 39th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4862 39th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4862 39th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4862 39th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4862 39th Street offers parking.
Does 4862 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4862 39th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4862 39th Street have a pool?
No, 4862 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4862 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 4862 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4862 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4862 39th Street has units with dishwashers.
