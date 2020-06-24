Amenities
Month to Month Lease - Normal Heights 3BR 2BA Craftsman Style House w/Canyon Views-Wood Flooring-Stainless/Granite Kitchen-A/C-Fans-W/D-Spa-Fenced Yard-Garage-Pets OK - ******AVAILABLE NOW******
Located in NORMAL HEIGHTS
4862 39th Street
San Diego, CA 92116
MONTH TO MONTH LEASE
CROSS STREETS: Belmont Avenue
Normal Heights Area - North of Adams Avenue
3 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
Estimated 1733 SqFt
House
2 Story
Cul de Sac Lot
Canyon Views
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Built-in Microwave
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Counter Tops
Country White Cabinets
Eat-in Kitchen
Wood Flooring
UPDATED - 1950's Craftsman House
Canyon Lot w/Views
NO Carpet
Open/Split Floor Plan
Fireplace - Living Room - Decorative ONLY
Fireplace - Family Room - Wood Burning
Wood Flooring - Throughout
Crown Molding - Living Room/Dining Room
White Ship-Lap/Beamed Ceiling - Family Room
Skylights - Family Room
Tub/Shower Combination - Both Baths
Bathrooms - Tile Flooring
Ceiling Fans - Bedrooms
Washer and Dryer - Garage
A/C - Forced Air
Heat - Wall
Balcony
Fenced Backyard
Covered Deck w/VIEWS
Fire Pit - Back Deck
Spa - Back Deck
(1) Car Garage + Driveway
Low Maintenance Yard
Artificial Grass - Front Yard
CLOSE TO:
Interstate 15
Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park
Public Transportation
Shopping
Restaurants
Schools
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water/Sewer
Spa Service
Cable/Phone
Landscaping
LEASING INFORMATION:
Month to Month Agreement
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3095
ANIMAL INFORMATION:
2 Animal MAX (Cat or Dog) no size limit
Animal Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
