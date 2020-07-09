4850 Riding Ridge Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

Beautiful Palisades Plan 3 home with a large backyard. Light and bright floor plan featuring master bedroom and three additional bedrooms upstairs, office/bdrm and full bath down, updated bathrooms and kitchen w/full granite backsplash, new thermal argon gas filled windows, 3 car garage with lots of storage. A few short blocks to Carmel Knolls Park with 2 play areas, basketball court, and huge grass field. Top rated Carmel Valley schools and a short drive to spectacular beaches and easy access to freeway.