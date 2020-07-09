All apartments in San Diego
4850 Riding Ridge Rd

4850 Riding Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

4850 Riding Ridge Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Beautiful Palisades Plan 3 home with a large backyard. Light and bright floor plan featuring master bedroom and three additional bedrooms upstairs, office/bdrm and full bath down, updated bathrooms and kitchen w/full granite backsplash, new thermal argon gas filled windows, 3 car garage with lots of storage. A few short blocks to Carmel Knolls Park with 2 play areas, basketball court, and huge grass field. Top rated Carmel Valley schools and a short drive to spectacular beaches and easy access to freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4850 Riding Ridge Rd have any available units?
4850 Riding Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4850 Riding Ridge Rd have?
Some of 4850 Riding Ridge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4850 Riding Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4850 Riding Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4850 Riding Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4850 Riding Ridge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4850 Riding Ridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4850 Riding Ridge Rd offers parking.
Does 4850 Riding Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4850 Riding Ridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4850 Riding Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 4850 Riding Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4850 Riding Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 4850 Riding Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4850 Riding Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4850 Riding Ridge Rd has units with dishwashers.

