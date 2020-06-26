All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 30 2020

4768 35TH ST #7

4768 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4768 35th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4768 35TH ST #7 Available 02/08/20 BEAUTIFUL NORMAL HEIGHTS CONDO - TEXT JASON AT 1-720-371-4942 TO SCHEDULE VIEWING
GREAT LOCATION IN NORMAL HEIGHTS! Only one wall adjoining a great renovated 2 bedroom, one bath condo. Located on a quiet street and the 7 unit building has secured access via a call gate system. One car garage parking with additional space behind it outside. Kitchen bar, wood floors and carpet, and a gorgeous bathroom. THIS IS A MUST SEE.
Security Deposit $2000 subject to approved credit.

(RLNE5432122)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4768 35TH ST #7 have any available units?
4768 35TH ST #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4768 35TH ST #7 have?
Some of 4768 35TH ST #7's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4768 35TH ST #7 currently offering any rent specials?
4768 35TH ST #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4768 35TH ST #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4768 35TH ST #7 is pet friendly.
Does 4768 35TH ST #7 offer parking?
Yes, 4768 35TH ST #7 offers parking.
Does 4768 35TH ST #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4768 35TH ST #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4768 35TH ST #7 have a pool?
No, 4768 35TH ST #7 does not have a pool.
Does 4768 35TH ST #7 have accessible units?
No, 4768 35TH ST #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4768 35TH ST #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4768 35TH ST #7 does not have units with dishwashers.

