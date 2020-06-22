All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4714 Mount Durban Drive

4714 Mount Durban Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4714 Mount Durban Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Private 3 bedroom two bathroom home tucked away on a quiet street in Clairemont. Backed up to a canyon this wonderful home features tasteful landscaping and an environment perfect for entertaining. A large covered and enclosed patio can be used as a second living room while an open and flowing floor plan give you plenty of room to live. 3 bedrooms and two full baths make this a perfect place for a family. On the other side of the 2 car garage is a separate guest room or storage room. A long driveway gives kids plenty of room to play or additional off street parking. To view this property Call Rancho Mesa Properties at 858-576-2176

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $40, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4714 Mount Durban Drive have any available units?
4714 Mount Durban Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4714 Mount Durban Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4714 Mount Durban Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4714 Mount Durban Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4714 Mount Durban Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4714 Mount Durban Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4714 Mount Durban Drive does offer parking.
Does 4714 Mount Durban Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4714 Mount Durban Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4714 Mount Durban Drive have a pool?
No, 4714 Mount Durban Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4714 Mount Durban Drive have accessible units?
No, 4714 Mount Durban Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4714 Mount Durban Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4714 Mount Durban Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4714 Mount Durban Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4714 Mount Durban Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
