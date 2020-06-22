4714 Mount Durban Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Private 3 bedroom two bathroom home tucked away on a quiet street in Clairemont. Backed up to a canyon this wonderful home features tasteful landscaping and an environment perfect for entertaining. A large covered and enclosed patio can be used as a second living room while an open and flowing floor plan give you plenty of room to live. 3 bedrooms and two full baths make this a perfect place for a family. On the other side of the 2 car garage is a separate guest room or storage room. A long driveway gives kids plenty of room to play or additional off street parking. To view this property Call Rancho Mesa Properties at 858-576-2176



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $40, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.