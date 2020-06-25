4695 Torrey Cir

Amenities
Text me 541-406-0869
Overlooking Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve, this gated community offers craftsman-style warmth. Just a few minutes from shopping and top-rated schools, the interiors feature crown molding, walk-in closets, in-home laundry and gourmet kitchens.
RESIDENCE FEATURES
- Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes
- Attached and direct access garages*
- In-home washer and dryer
- In-home alarm with optional monitoring
COMMUNITY AMENITIES
- Gated community
- Two pools and spas
- Clubroom with kitchen and entertainment center
- Fitness center
- Business center
- Nearby shopping, entertainment and dining