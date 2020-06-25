All apartments in San Diego
4695 Torrey Cir
4695 Torrey Cir

4695 Torrey Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4695 Torrey Circle, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Text me 541-406-0869

Overlooking Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve, this gated community offers craftsman-style warmth. Just a few minutes from shopping and top-rated schools, the interiors feature crown molding, walk-in closets, in-home laundry and gourmet kitchens.

RESIDENCE FEATURES

- Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes

- Attached and direct access garages*

- In-home washer and dryer

- In-home alarm with optional monitoring

COMMUNITY AMENITIES

- Gated community

- Two pools and spas

- Clubroom with kitchen and entertainment center

- Fitness center

- Business center

- Nearby shopping, entertainment and dining

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4695 Torrey Cir have any available units?
4695 Torrey Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4695 Torrey Cir have?
Some of 4695 Torrey Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4695 Torrey Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4695 Torrey Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4695 Torrey Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 4695 Torrey Cir is pet friendly.
Does 4695 Torrey Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4695 Torrey Cir offers parking.
Does 4695 Torrey Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4695 Torrey Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4695 Torrey Cir have a pool?
Yes, 4695 Torrey Cir has a pool.
Does 4695 Torrey Cir have accessible units?
No, 4695 Torrey Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4695 Torrey Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4695 Torrey Cir has units with dishwashers.
