4695 Torrey Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Text me 541-406-0869



Overlooking Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve, this gated community offers craftsman-style warmth. Just a few minutes from shopping and top-rated schools, the interiors feature crown molding, walk-in closets, in-home laundry and gourmet kitchens.



RESIDENCE FEATURES



- Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes



- Attached and direct access garages*



- In-home washer and dryer



- In-home alarm with optional monitoring



COMMUNITY AMENITIES



- Gated community



- Two pools and spas



- Clubroom with kitchen and entertainment center



- Fitness center



- Business center



- Nearby shopping, entertainment and dining