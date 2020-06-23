4671 36th St

Amenities

Recently Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment in Prime Location of Normal Heights.



Close to the 15, 805, and 8 freeways.



Walking distance to Vons, Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park, and restaurants and bars on Adams Ave.



Features:

First floor

Upgraded kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and microwave

Ceiling fans in both bedrooms

Wall-unit heat

Hardwood/laminate floors

Upgraded bathroom with shower and tub

Off-street parking

On-site laundry

Pets allowed with deposit, pet rent, maximum of 2, and 50 lb weight limit



Mynd Management

License #02014508



Working with Mynd, you get:

*A fast online application process

*A resident mobile application to request service in the home

*Electronic rental payments

*Budget-friendly renters insurance



