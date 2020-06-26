4667 Alabama St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 08/01/19 Contemporary detached house in University Heights - Property Id: 127289



Spacious, new (2 years old) house that has it all - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a pleasant front porch overlooking Trolley Barn Park, a 2-car garage and fenced in yard. 1,825 sq. ft. of living space. High-end construction designed in the "Colonial flagship" style found on Coronado, with very high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, upgraded kitchen appliances, quartz counter tops, soft-close drawers and cabinets throughout the house, recessed lighting, and tankless water heater. Washer/dryer included.

No Pets Allowed



