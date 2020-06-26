All apartments in San Diego
4667 Alabama St.

4667 Alabama Street
Location

4667 Alabama Street, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/01/19 Contemporary detached house in University Heights - Property Id: 127289

Spacious, new (2 years old) house that has it all - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a pleasant front porch overlooking Trolley Barn Park, a 2-car garage and fenced in yard. 1,825 sq. ft. of living space. High-end construction designed in the "Colonial flagship" style found on Coronado, with very high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, upgraded kitchen appliances, quartz counter tops, soft-close drawers and cabinets throughout the house, recessed lighting, and tankless water heater. Washer/dryer included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127289
Property Id 127289

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4942566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4667 Alabama St. have any available units?
4667 Alabama St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4667 Alabama St. have?
Some of 4667 Alabama St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4667 Alabama St. currently offering any rent specials?
4667 Alabama St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4667 Alabama St. pet-friendly?
No, 4667 Alabama St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4667 Alabama St. offer parking?
Yes, 4667 Alabama St. offers parking.
Does 4667 Alabama St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4667 Alabama St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4667 Alabama St. have a pool?
No, 4667 Alabama St. does not have a pool.
Does 4667 Alabama St. have accessible units?
No, 4667 Alabama St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4667 Alabama St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4667 Alabama St. has units with dishwashers.
