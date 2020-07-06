Amenities
4648 Aragon Drive Available 11/08/19 Beautiful 2/1 house with 1/1 studio in great neighborhood! - Cute 2 bed 1 bath house that has a detached bonus room with its own bathroom. Perfect for a guest room, office, game room. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house and tile in the kitchen. Refrigerator, Gas Oven and Dishwasher included. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living areas. Comes with a garage and large fenced in backyard (pets considered with deposit). Landscaper is included. Great location with close proximity to schools.
Year Lease. Deposit same as the rent.
Apply on our Website: www.thomasrealtors.net
Agent: Tiffany Patton
BRE Lic. #01800423
(RLNE2599673)