San Diego, CA
4648 Aragon Drive
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

4648 Aragon Drive

4648 Aragon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4648 Aragon Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
game room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4648 Aragon Drive Available 11/08/19 Beautiful 2/1 house with 1/1 studio in great neighborhood! - Cute 2 bed 1 bath house that has a detached bonus room with its own bathroom. Perfect for a guest room, office, game room. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house and tile in the kitchen. Refrigerator, Gas Oven and Dishwasher included. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living areas. Comes with a garage and large fenced in backyard (pets considered with deposit). Landscaper is included. Great location with close proximity to schools.
Year Lease. Deposit same as the rent.
Apply on our Website: www.thomasrealtors.net
Agent: Tiffany Patton
BRE Lic. #01800423

(RLNE2599673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4648 Aragon Drive have any available units?
4648 Aragon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4648 Aragon Drive have?
Some of 4648 Aragon Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4648 Aragon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4648 Aragon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4648 Aragon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4648 Aragon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4648 Aragon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4648 Aragon Drive offers parking.
Does 4648 Aragon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4648 Aragon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4648 Aragon Drive have a pool?
No, 4648 Aragon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4648 Aragon Drive have accessible units?
No, 4648 Aragon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4648 Aragon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4648 Aragon Drive has units with dishwashers.

