4639 Vereda Mar Del Sol
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

4639 Vereda Mar Del Sol

4639 Vereda Mar Del Sol · No Longer Available
Location

4639 Vereda Mar Del Sol, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful, move-in ready executive home located in the coastal community of Torrey Hills. Once you step into this home, you are welcomed by a spiral staircase and a grand living room with a high ceiling and a huge picture-like window. The first level also features a formal dining room, spacious kitchen, family room with a cozy fireplace, a bedroom & bath. The second floor features a large master suite, two bedrooms connected by a Jack-and-Jill bathroom, and an open bonus room that can be multi-functional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4639 Vereda Mar Del Sol have any available units?
4639 Vereda Mar Del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4639 Vereda Mar Del Sol have?
Some of 4639 Vereda Mar Del Sol's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4639 Vereda Mar Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
4639 Vereda Mar Del Sol isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4639 Vereda Mar Del Sol pet-friendly?
No, 4639 Vereda Mar Del Sol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4639 Vereda Mar Del Sol offer parking?
No, 4639 Vereda Mar Del Sol does not offer parking.
Does 4639 Vereda Mar Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4639 Vereda Mar Del Sol offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4639 Vereda Mar Del Sol have a pool?
No, 4639 Vereda Mar Del Sol does not have a pool.
Does 4639 Vereda Mar Del Sol have accessible units?
No, 4639 Vereda Mar Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 4639 Vereda Mar Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4639 Vereda Mar Del Sol has units with dishwashers.
