4639 Vereda Mar Del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful, move-in ready executive home located in the coastal community of Torrey Hills. Once you step into this home, you are welcomed by a spiral staircase and a grand living room with a high ceiling and a huge picture-like window. The first level also features a formal dining room, spacious kitchen, family room with a cozy fireplace, a bedroom & bath. The second floor features a large master suite, two bedrooms connected by a Jack-and-Jill bathroom, and an open bonus room that can be multi-functional.