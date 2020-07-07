All apartments in San Diego
4618 Collwood Ln.

4618 Collwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4618 Collwood Lane, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Peaceful, Quiet and Bright - Recently Remodeled 2/2 in Talmadge - Peaceful and quiet 2 bed/2 bath - features newer kitchen with all stainless appliances, large and bright living room with cozy fireplace and skylights, wood grained solid surface flooring throughout the unit, tons of cabinet storage, a 200 sq ft private patio with separate entrance to living room/kitchen, and a single car garage with space for a full size washer and dryer.
Complex has heated pools, spas, clubhouse and rec room. Close to SD State, shops, restaurants and bus line.
One year lease. Small pet with additional deposit. Tenants pays water, gas and electric.

To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

(RLNE4045502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4618 Collwood Ln. have any available units?
4618 Collwood Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4618 Collwood Ln. have?
Some of 4618 Collwood Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4618 Collwood Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
4618 Collwood Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4618 Collwood Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4618 Collwood Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 4618 Collwood Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 4618 Collwood Ln. offers parking.
Does 4618 Collwood Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4618 Collwood Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4618 Collwood Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 4618 Collwood Ln. has a pool.
Does 4618 Collwood Ln. have accessible units?
No, 4618 Collwood Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 4618 Collwood Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4618 Collwood Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

