4618 Collwood Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Peaceful, Quiet and Bright - Recently Remodeled 2/2 in Talmadge - Peaceful and quiet 2 bed/2 bath - features newer kitchen with all stainless appliances, large and bright living room with cozy fireplace and skylights, wood grained solid surface flooring throughout the unit, tons of cabinet storage, a 200 sq ft private patio with separate entrance to living room/kitchen, and a single car garage with space for a full size washer and dryer.

Complex has heated pools, spas, clubhouse and rec room. Close to SD State, shops, restaurants and bus line.

One year lease. Small pet with additional deposit. Tenants pays water, gas and electric.



To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



(RLNE4045502)