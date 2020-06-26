All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

4615 Esther Street

4615 Esther Street · No Longer Available
Location

4615 Esther Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
4BR 2BA + Bonus Room Home in College Area - No Carpet, SS Appliances, W/D in Unit, Large Backyard, Fenced Yard, Pets OK - ******AVAILABLE NOW******

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing a www.gpmsandiego.com***

Located in the College Area

ADDRESS: 4615 Esther St. San Diego, CA 92115

CROSS STREETS: El Cajon Blvd and Adams Ave.

4 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
Estimated 1595 SqFt
House + Bonus Room
Driveway Parking

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Microwave - Built-in
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Tile Countertop
Tile Backsplash
Tons of Cabinet Spaces
Light Wood Cabinets
Tile Flooring

Freshly Painted
Energy Efficient Windows
Ceiling Fans Throughout
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Tile Flooring in Kitchen/ Bath/ Bonus Room
Hall Bathroom has Tub/Shower Combo
Master Bathroom - Walk-in Shower Only
Large Backyard - Partially Paved
Flower Beds in Yard
Fenced Yard
Washer and Dryer- in Bonus Room
NO A/C
Heat - Wall

CLOSE TO:
1 Mile to San Diego State University
Shopping/Grocery
Restaurants
CVS
Coffee Shops
Banks
Bus Stops

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone/Internet
Water/Sewer

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Leases
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3200.00

PET INFORMATION:
(2) Pet - Dog or Cat - No Weight Limit
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE4890350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4615 Esther Street have any available units?
4615 Esther Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4615 Esther Street have?
Some of 4615 Esther Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4615 Esther Street currently offering any rent specials?
4615 Esther Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 Esther Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4615 Esther Street is pet friendly.
Does 4615 Esther Street offer parking?
Yes, 4615 Esther Street offers parking.
Does 4615 Esther Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4615 Esther Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 Esther Street have a pool?
No, 4615 Esther Street does not have a pool.
Does 4615 Esther Street have accessible units?
No, 4615 Esther Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 Esther Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4615 Esther Street has units with dishwashers.
