4615 Esther Street

Amenities
4BR 2BA + Bonus Room Home in College Area - No Carpet, SS Appliances, W/D in Unit, Large Backyard, Fenced Yard, Pets OK - ******AVAILABLE NOW******
**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing a www.gpmsandiego.com***
Located in the College Area
ADDRESS: 4615 Esther St. San Diego, CA 92115
CROSS STREETS: El Cajon Blvd and Adams Ave.
4 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
Estimated 1595 SqFt
House + Bonus Room
Driveway Parking
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Microwave - Built-in
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Tile Countertop
Tile Backsplash
Tons of Cabinet Spaces
Light Wood Cabinets
Tile Flooring
Freshly Painted
Energy Efficient Windows
Ceiling Fans Throughout
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Tile Flooring in Kitchen/ Bath/ Bonus Room
Hall Bathroom has Tub/Shower Combo
Master Bathroom - Walk-in Shower Only
Large Backyard - Partially Paved
Flower Beds in Yard
Fenced Yard
Washer and Dryer- in Bonus Room
NO A/C
Heat - Wall
CLOSE TO:
1 Mile to San Diego State University
Shopping/Grocery
Restaurants
CVS
Coffee Shops
Banks
Bus Stops
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone/Internet
Water/Sewer
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Leases
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3200.00
PET INFORMATION:
(2) Pet - Dog or Cat - No Weight Limit
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****
Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717
