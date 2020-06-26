4615 Esther Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

4BR 2BA + Bonus Room Home in College Area - No Carpet, SS Appliances, W/D in Unit, Large Backyard, Fenced Yard, Pets OK - ******AVAILABLE NOW******



**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing a www.gpmsandiego.com***



Located in the College Area



ADDRESS: 4615 Esther St. San Diego, CA 92115



CROSS STREETS: El Cajon Blvd and Adams Ave.



4 Bedroom

2 Bathroom

Estimated 1595 SqFt

House + Bonus Room

Driveway Parking



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven - Gas

Microwave - Built-in

Dishwasher

Stainless Steel Appliances

Tile Countertop

Tile Backsplash

Tons of Cabinet Spaces

Light Wood Cabinets

Tile Flooring



Freshly Painted

Energy Efficient Windows

Ceiling Fans Throughout

Hardwood Flooring Throughout

Tile Flooring in Kitchen/ Bath/ Bonus Room

Hall Bathroom has Tub/Shower Combo

Master Bathroom - Walk-in Shower Only

Large Backyard - Partially Paved

Flower Beds in Yard

Fenced Yard

Washer and Dryer- in Bonus Room

NO A/C

Heat - Wall



CLOSE TO:

1 Mile to San Diego State University

Shopping/Grocery

Restaurants

CVS

Coffee Shops

Banks

Bus Stops



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Cable/Phone/Internet

Water/Sewer



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Leases

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $3200.00



PET INFORMATION:

(2) Pet - Dog or Cat - No Weight Limit

Pet Deposit $250

No Aggressive Breeds

We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



(RLNE4890350)