All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4531 56th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4531 56th St.
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:36 AM

4531 56th St.

4531 56th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4531 56th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious and Beautiful Home - Beautiful home just 2.5 miles from SDSU. This large home has three bedrooms and a living room, separate den and a dining room and separate kitchen. It has a long driveway big enough to fit four cars. The lot is elevated above the street and has a big front yard and a fenced in back yard. A short distance from the campus, numerous restaurants and shops, and the San Diego Trolley, which now runs from SDSU to downtown San Diego without making you switch trains. Pets not allowed. Call or Text Celso for an appointment to see it at 619-674-1516. Managed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. BRE# 02015867

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4197323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4531 56th St. have any available units?
4531 56th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4531 56th St. currently offering any rent specials?
4531 56th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4531 56th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4531 56th St. is pet friendly.
Does 4531 56th St. offer parking?
No, 4531 56th St. does not offer parking.
Does 4531 56th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4531 56th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4531 56th St. have a pool?
No, 4531 56th St. does not have a pool.
Does 4531 56th St. have accessible units?
No, 4531 56th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4531 56th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4531 56th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4531 56th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4531 56th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University