4531 56th St.

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious and Beautiful Home - Beautiful home just 2.5 miles from SDSU. This large home has three bedrooms and a living room, separate den and a dining room and separate kitchen. It has a long driveway big enough to fit four cars. The lot is elevated above the street and has a big front yard and a fenced in back yard. A short distance from the campus, numerous restaurants and shops, and the San Diego Trolley, which now runs from SDSU to downtown San Diego without making you switch trains. Pets not allowed. Call or Text Celso for an appointment to see it at 619-674-1516. Managed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. BRE# 02015867



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4197323)