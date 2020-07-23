All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4527 Del Mar Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4527 Del Mar Ave
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

4527 Del Mar Ave

4527 Del Mar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Ocean Beach Highlands
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4527 Del Mar Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom house in Ocean Beach with ocean views, large back yard, garage, fireplace, AC, and Laundry! - We are pleased to offer this stunning single-family home in the family friendly neighborhood of Ocean Beach. You are greeted by a cozy porch as you approach the home. Small citrus trees accompany the walkway to the front door. A private driveway and garage are included.

As you enter the home, you will see tons of natural light from the west-facing windows and the slider to the deck. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining, but offers a distinct living room with the placement of the fireplace. Recessed lighting throughout the home provides a very modern feel.

The kitchen showcases beautiful stainless steel appliances and caramel-colored cabinets that extend to the ceiling. The appliances include a refrigerator, stove/oven, mounted microwave, and a dishwasher. Their is a large 4-door pantry. Natural sunlight provides views of the deck and backyard from the kitchen.

Just off the living room and kitchen you enter a deck with ocean views. It has a breakfast bar that can easily accommodate 5-6 bar stools. The stairs take you down to the yard (that is not currently landscaped) where you can enjoy a mature avocado tree!

The bedrooms all have ceiling fan/light fixture combos and are large enough to fit a queen bed. There is an abundant linen closet. Provided in the home is a full-sized stackable laundry, making laundry convenient any day!

The bathroom boasts a beautiful double vanity and a shower/tub combo. Stainless steel fixtures and glass doors compliment the clean lines of this bathroom.

This location is hard to pass up, just 4 blocks away from the ocean! The community also hosts a farmers market just half a mile away on Wednesday afternoons.

*Central Heat & AC
*Fireplace
*Laundry
*Garage
*Water is included
*Residents to pay SDGE
*Sm Dogs OK

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4875719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4527 Del Mar Ave have any available units?
4527 Del Mar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4527 Del Mar Ave have?
Some of 4527 Del Mar Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4527 Del Mar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4527 Del Mar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4527 Del Mar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4527 Del Mar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4527 Del Mar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4527 Del Mar Ave offers parking.
Does 4527 Del Mar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4527 Del Mar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4527 Del Mar Ave have a pool?
No, 4527 Del Mar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4527 Del Mar Ave have accessible units?
No, 4527 Del Mar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4527 Del Mar Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4527 Del Mar Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Elan Beachlofts
852 Chalcedony Street
San Diego, CA 92109
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Diego 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University