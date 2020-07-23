4527 Del Mar Ave

Amenities

3 bedroom house in Ocean Beach with ocean views, large back yard, garage, fireplace, AC, and Laundry! - We are pleased to offer this stunning single-family home in the family friendly neighborhood of Ocean Beach. You are greeted by a cozy porch as you approach the home. Small citrus trees accompany the walkway to the front door. A private driveway and garage are included.



As you enter the home, you will see tons of natural light from the west-facing windows and the slider to the deck. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining, but offers a distinct living room with the placement of the fireplace. Recessed lighting throughout the home provides a very modern feel.



The kitchen showcases beautiful stainless steel appliances and caramel-colored cabinets that extend to the ceiling. The appliances include a refrigerator, stove/oven, mounted microwave, and a dishwasher. Their is a large 4-door pantry. Natural sunlight provides views of the deck and backyard from the kitchen.



Just off the living room and kitchen you enter a deck with ocean views. It has a breakfast bar that can easily accommodate 5-6 bar stools. The stairs take you down to the yard (that is not currently landscaped) where you can enjoy a mature avocado tree!



The bedrooms all have ceiling fan/light fixture combos and are large enough to fit a queen bed. There is an abundant linen closet. Provided in the home is a full-sized stackable laundry, making laundry convenient any day!



The bathroom boasts a beautiful double vanity and a shower/tub combo. Stainless steel fixtures and glass doors compliment the clean lines of this bathroom.



This location is hard to pass up, just 4 blocks away from the ocean! The community also hosts a farmers market just half a mile away on Wednesday afternoons.



