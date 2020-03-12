4521 55th St #2

Amenities

55TH - Gorgeous Condo near SDSU! Large Patio, Modern Kitchen, Central AC - Contact Erik to schedule a showing: 619-335-3536



Available on 1/22/20



Great 1st floor condo with a small patio. Granite counters, wood cabinets, stainless appliances in kitchen. Central AC and heat. Full guest bath, guest room with large mirrored closet. Master BR with two closets, spacious master bath, patio off bedroom. High ceilings throughout. Wood laminate floors in living and dining rooms - carpet in bedrooms. Convenient freeway access to I-8 and I-15, close to SDSU. Includes a 1 car garage and 1 reserved parking space in front of garage.



LEASE TERMS:

- 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated. MUST have 2.8X monthly rent in pre-tax income, 650+ credit score.

- Tenants are REQUIRED to carry renters insurance coverage, $100,000 in personal liability. High Tide Properties must be listed as additionally insured and all Tenants MUST be listed on the policy. If you don't have renter's insurance, you will be enrolled in Tenant Liability Insurance at a cost of $9.50/month through our carrier.



SMOKING - No smokers.



UTILITIES: Tenant pays SDGE, Owner pays trash, water.



PET POLICY - No more than 2 animals. $250 pet deposit per pet, $25 monthly pet rent per pet.



Deep carpet cleaning/deodorizing required at move-out. No aggressive breeds.



Application Instructions Visit www.hightideprop.com to get your application in!



