All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4521 55th St #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4521 55th St #2
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

4521 55th St #2

4521 55th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4521 55th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
55TH - Gorgeous Condo near SDSU! Large Patio, Modern Kitchen, Central AC - Contact Erik to schedule a showing: 619-335-3536

Showing available 1/16 evening, 1/17 evening & 1/18 in the daytime.

Available on 1/22/20

Great 1st floor condo with a small patio. Granite counters, wood cabinets, stainless appliances in kitchen. Central AC and heat. Full guest bath, guest room with large mirrored closet. Master BR with two closets, spacious master bath, patio off bedroom. High ceilings throughout. Wood laminate floors in living and dining rooms - carpet in bedrooms. Convenient freeway access to I-8 and I-15, close to SDSU. Includes a 1 car garage and 1 reserved parking space in front of garage.

LEASE TERMS:
- 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated. MUST have 2.8X monthly rent in pre-tax income, 650+ credit score.
- Tenants are REQUIRED to carry renters insurance coverage, $100,000 in personal liability. High Tide Properties must be listed as additionally insured and all Tenants MUST be listed on the policy. If you don't have renter's insurance, you will be enrolled in Tenant Liability Insurance at a cost of $9.50/month through our carrier.

SMOKING - No smokers.

UTILITIES: Tenant pays SDGE, Owner pays trash, water.

PET POLICY - No more than 2 animals. $250 pet deposit per pet, $25 monthly pet rent per pet.

Deep carpet cleaning/deodorizing required at move-out. No aggressive breeds.

Application Instructions Visit www.hightideprop.com to get your application in!

(RLNE2380342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 55th St #2 have any available units?
4521 55th St #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4521 55th St #2 have?
Some of 4521 55th St #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 55th St #2 currently offering any rent specials?
4521 55th St #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 55th St #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4521 55th St #2 is pet friendly.
Does 4521 55th St #2 offer parking?
Yes, 4521 55th St #2 offers parking.
Does 4521 55th St #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4521 55th St #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 55th St #2 have a pool?
No, 4521 55th St #2 does not have a pool.
Does 4521 55th St #2 have accessible units?
No, 4521 55th St #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 55th St #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4521 55th St #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University