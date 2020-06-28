All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 12 2019

4466 1/2 49th Street

4466 1/2 49th St · No Longer Available
Location

4466 1/2 49th St, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely upstairs 1 Bedroom 1 bath 600 square foot duplex in The Talmadge area of San Diego ~ North of El Cajon Blvd. Lots of natural light.

The kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter, and newer cabinets. There are Refinished Hardwood Floors and updated fixtures throughout the unit. The unit comes with a Small private side balcony. Trash is included. Deposit is equal to one month.

On the property is a shaded and peaceful outdoor space, quiet courtyard, and Laundry Facilities.

Close to shopping, transportation, and entertainment. Easy access to the freeways.

SORRY NO SMOKING, might consider small dog under 15# with conditions and restrictions.

Professionally managed by Melroy Property Management

Apply online at www.MelroyProperties.com

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. Sorry, NO SMOKING ANYWHERE ON PROPERTY.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5112

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4466 1/2 49th Street have any available units?
4466 1/2 49th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4466 1/2 49th Street have?
Some of 4466 1/2 49th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4466 1/2 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4466 1/2 49th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4466 1/2 49th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4466 1/2 49th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4466 1/2 49th Street offer parking?
No, 4466 1/2 49th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4466 1/2 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4466 1/2 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4466 1/2 49th Street have a pool?
No, 4466 1/2 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4466 1/2 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 4466 1/2 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4466 1/2 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4466 1/2 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
