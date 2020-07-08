All apartments in San Diego
Location

4459 Arizona Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 1 bedroom downstairs unit - Here is a beautifully appointed 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Approx. 600 sq ft. This downstairs unit is in a gated property. Remodeled with newer flooring, cabinets and appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. One parking space is included. Pets will not be allowed on this property. Located in a great central location. Call for more info or to schedule an appointment. Available early May.

Be sure to view the video walkthrough on our website at www.givingtreepm.com

Contact us today to schedule a showing. Due to remote working situations, phone calls to the office will NOT be returned. Emails only. We are conducting in-person showings at this time but using social distancing measures. We would also be happy to do a virtual walkthrough or record a video walkthrough for you.

DRE #02035049

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2309500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4459 Arizona St. #2 have any available units?
4459 Arizona St. #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4459 Arizona St. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
4459 Arizona St. #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4459 Arizona St. #2 pet-friendly?
No, 4459 Arizona St. #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4459 Arizona St. #2 offer parking?
Yes, 4459 Arizona St. #2 offers parking.
Does 4459 Arizona St. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4459 Arizona St. #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4459 Arizona St. #2 have a pool?
No, 4459 Arizona St. #2 does not have a pool.
Does 4459 Arizona St. #2 have accessible units?
No, 4459 Arizona St. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4459 Arizona St. #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4459 Arizona St. #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4459 Arizona St. #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4459 Arizona St. #2 does not have units with air conditioning.

