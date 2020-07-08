4459 Arizona St. #2

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated

Beautiful 1 bedroom downstairs unit - Here is a beautifully appointed 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Approx. 600 sq ft. This downstairs unit is in a gated property. Remodeled with newer flooring, cabinets and appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. One parking space is included. Pets will not be allowed on this property. Located in a great central location. Call for more info or to schedule an appointment. Available early May.



Be sure to view the video walkthrough on our website at www.givingtreepm.com



Contact us today to schedule a showing. Due to remote working situations, phone calls to the office will NOT be returned. Emails only. We are conducting in-person showings at this time but using social distancing measures. We would also be happy to do a virtual walkthrough or record a video walkthrough for you.



DRE #02035049



No Pets Allowed



