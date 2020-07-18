4434 Temecula Street # 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Firework views! Close to beach and dog park! - This home has everything you are looking for... Large Open floor plan with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Open kitchen connected to a dinning room as well as a eat-in bar open to the living room. Enjoy an evening on the private patio and watch the fireworks! Master bedroom has a separate hallway from the rest of the house.

A short bike ride to the beach and dog park. ONE car garage! Pets allowed!

Please call for a viewing! Call Kerrie at 714-791-7161 BRE# 01891217

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws



(RLNE4605103)