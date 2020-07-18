All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
4434 Temecula Street # 4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4434 Temecula Street # 4

4434 Temecula Street · No Longer Available
Location

4434 Temecula Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Point Loma Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Firework views! Close to beach and dog park! - This home has everything you are looking for... Large Open floor plan with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Open kitchen connected to a dinning room as well as a eat-in bar open to the living room. Enjoy an evening on the private patio and watch the fireworks! Master bedroom has a separate hallway from the rest of the house.
A short bike ride to the beach and dog park. ONE car garage! Pets allowed!
Please call for a viewing! Call Kerrie at 714-791-7161 BRE# 01891217
We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE4605103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4434 Temecula Street # 4 have any available units?
4434 Temecula Street # 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4434 Temecula Street # 4 have?
Some of 4434 Temecula Street # 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4434 Temecula Street # 4 currently offering any rent specials?
4434 Temecula Street # 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4434 Temecula Street # 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4434 Temecula Street # 4 is pet friendly.
Does 4434 Temecula Street # 4 offer parking?
Yes, 4434 Temecula Street # 4 offers parking.
Does 4434 Temecula Street # 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4434 Temecula Street # 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4434 Temecula Street # 4 have a pool?
No, 4434 Temecula Street # 4 does not have a pool.
Does 4434 Temecula Street # 4 have accessible units?
No, 4434 Temecula Street # 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4434 Temecula Street # 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4434 Temecula Street # 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
