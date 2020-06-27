All apartments in San Diego
4424 47th St. - 5
Last updated September 30 2019 at 11:14 PM

4424 47th St. - 5

4424 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4424 47th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Totally renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit. New laminate floors, granite countertops and new paint. Call to schedule a showing today before this one is gone. Laundry onsite, trash and water paid. Super convenient location in lovely Talmadge community. 619-371-5688
Recently updated upstairs unit in central location. Close to public transportation and shopping. Low maintenance. Laundry onsite. Parking. Water included. These units rent quickly so hurry and Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4424 47th St. - 5 have any available units?
4424 47th St. - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4424 47th St. - 5 have?
Some of 4424 47th St. - 5's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4424 47th St. - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
4424 47th St. - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4424 47th St. - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 4424 47th St. - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4424 47th St. - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 4424 47th St. - 5 offers parking.
Does 4424 47th St. - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4424 47th St. - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4424 47th St. - 5 have a pool?
No, 4424 47th St. - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 4424 47th St. - 5 have accessible units?
No, 4424 47th St. - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4424 47th St. - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4424 47th St. - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
