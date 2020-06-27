4424 47th St. - 5

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters parking recently renovated some paid utils range

Unit Amenities granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Totally renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit. New laminate floors, granite countertops and new paint. Call to schedule a showing today before this one is gone. Laundry onsite, trash and water paid. Super convenient location in lovely Talmadge community. 619-371-5688

Recently updated upstairs unit in central location. Close to public transportation and shopping. Low maintenance. Laundry onsite. Parking. Water included. These units rent quickly so hurry and Call today to schedule a showing!