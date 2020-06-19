All apartments in San Diego
4405 North Avenue

4405 North Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4405 North Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very Quaint 1924 Home, Remodeled Interior, Fenced Yard, New Landscape. - You will love the original wood floors and the newly installed paved back patio of this cozy historical North Park home. It has been been lovingly upgraded in recent years with new windows, kitchen with granite counters and upgraded appliances and a remodeled bathroom. A large outdoor storage room has an almost new Washer and Dryer and tons of storage shelving.

You have you own parking spot in front of the converted garage. Plenty of street parking spots for friends and family as well!

This home includes:
- Floor heater
- Upgraded Refrigerator
- 5 Burner Gas Stove
- Large storage room with shelving
- Fully fenced back yard (bring your pet!)
- Garden service included
- Reverse osmosis water filter
- Water softening system
- Fullsize Washer and Dryer

All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income 3 X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. Two excellent rental references must be provided. NOTE: This property may be only be leased as a primary residence. Applicants with a second residence will not be considered.

Applicants must have toured property to be considered in in terms or priority.

(RLNE3474398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4405 North Avenue have any available units?
4405 North Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4405 North Avenue have?
Some of 4405 North Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4405 North Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4405 North Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4405 North Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4405 North Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4405 North Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4405 North Avenue offers parking.
Does 4405 North Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4405 North Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4405 North Avenue have a pool?
No, 4405 North Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4405 North Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4405 North Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4405 North Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4405 North Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
