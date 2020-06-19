4405 North Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very Quaint 1924 Home, Remodeled Interior, Fenced Yard, New Landscape. - You will love the original wood floors and the newly installed paved back patio of this cozy historical North Park home. It has been been lovingly upgraded in recent years with new windows, kitchen with granite counters and upgraded appliances and a remodeled bathroom. A large outdoor storage room has an almost new Washer and Dryer and tons of storage shelving.



You have you own parking spot in front of the converted garage. Plenty of street parking spots for friends and family as well!



This home includes:

- Floor heater

- Upgraded Refrigerator

- 5 Burner Gas Stove

- Large storage room with shelving

- Fully fenced back yard (bring your pet!)

- Garden service included

- Reverse osmosis water filter

- Water softening system

- Fullsize Washer and Dryer



All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income 3 X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. Two excellent rental references must be provided. NOTE: This property may be only be leased as a primary residence. Applicants with a second residence will not be considered.



Applicants must have toured property to be considered in in terms or priority.



