Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4373 Cleveland Avenue
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:59 AM

4373 Cleveland Avenue

4373 Cleveland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4373 Cleveland Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
University Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Be the first to live in this brand new construction townhouse in the charming neighborhood of university heights. there are 3 well-planned levels with garage on the bottom. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are on the second floor. living room, kitchen and a 1/2 bath on the top floor. rooftop balcony with stunning views all the way to the ocean has a built-in, gas fire pit, comfortable seating and gas barbecue grill. solar panels on roof to supplement power bill. unit has central air conditioning. balconies outside all 3 bedrooms as well as the kitchen and living room. the largest balcony outside the living room is big enough for comfortable outdoor meals, entertaining and lounging. brand new appliances, chef’s dream gas stove, state of the art multi-compartment refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal. beautiful gray quartz counter tops. wood floors throughout. ceiling fans in all bedrooms. laundry on second floor near bedrooms. full-sized washer and gas dryer included. great storage and closet space. walk-in closet in master bedroom. grocery elevator is a fun touch to bring up supplies from garage. townhome has air gap between walls for quiet living. the other 4 units in the building are all owner occupied. quiet living. unit b is 2nd back from cleveland ave. university heights is a fantastic neighborhood! super convenient with ralph’s, trader joe’s, whole foods and sprout’s within 1 mile. sunday farmer’s market at hillcrest dmv is just a few blocks away. walk and/or ride bikes to a multitude of restaurants, coffee shops, bars, juice stops and quaint neighborhood parks. hop on 163 n/s or i-8 within minutes. easy drive, uber or bike ride to downtown for a padre’s game or a night on the town. airport is less than 10 minutes by car or a $13 uber. owner’s are pet lovers, please inquire about details. security deposit is one month's rent.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4373 Cleveland Avenue have any available units?
4373 Cleveland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4373 Cleveland Avenue have?
Some of 4373 Cleveland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4373 Cleveland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4373 Cleveland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4373 Cleveland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4373 Cleveland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4373 Cleveland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4373 Cleveland Avenue offers parking.
Does 4373 Cleveland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4373 Cleveland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4373 Cleveland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4373 Cleveland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4373 Cleveland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4373 Cleveland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4373 Cleveland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4373 Cleveland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
