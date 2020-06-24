4373 Cleveland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar elevator fire pit parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Be the first to live in this brand new construction townhouse in the charming neighborhood of university heights. there are 3 well-planned levels with garage on the bottom. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are on the second floor. living room, kitchen and a 1/2 bath on the top floor. rooftop balcony with stunning views all the way to the ocean has a built-in, gas fire pit, comfortable seating and gas barbecue grill. solar panels on roof to supplement power bill. unit has central air conditioning. balconies outside all 3 bedrooms as well as the kitchen and living room. the largest balcony outside the living room is big enough for comfortable outdoor meals, entertaining and lounging. brand new appliances, chef’s dream gas stove, state of the art multi-compartment refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal. beautiful gray quartz counter tops. wood floors throughout. ceiling fans in all bedrooms. laundry on second floor near bedrooms. full-sized washer and gas dryer included. great storage and closet space. walk-in closet in master bedroom. grocery elevator is a fun touch to bring up supplies from garage. townhome has air gap between walls for quiet living. the other 4 units in the building are all owner occupied. quiet living. unit b is 2nd back from cleveland ave. university heights is a fantastic neighborhood! super convenient with ralph’s, trader joe’s, whole foods and sprout’s within 1 mile. sunday farmer’s market at hillcrest dmv is just a few blocks away. walk and/or ride bikes to a multitude of restaurants, coffee shops, bars, juice stops and quaint neighborhood parks. hop on 163 n/s or i-8 within minutes. easy drive, uber or bike ride to downtown for a padre’s game or a night on the town. airport is less than 10 minutes by car or a $13 uber. owner’s are pet lovers, please inquire about details. security deposit is one month's rent.

