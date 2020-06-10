All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

4357 Cleveland Avenue #101

4357 Cleveland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4357 Cleveland Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRICE REDUCED! Stunning 2bed/ 2bath condo in gated community of University Heights! 1 car garage; w/d; high ceilings! - PRICE REDUCED! Take a look at this beautiful 1st floor condo in the heart of University Heights! 864 sq ft is covered with vinyl laminate flooring (waterproof). High ceilings throughout condo, fireplace, and large closets in each bedrooms. Large windows for open and bright light. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances- refrigerator, electric stove, and microwave. Plenty of cabinet space in kitchen! Washer and dryer included inside condo. Ceiling fans in living room, dining room, and both bedrooms. Large sliding glass door in dining room that leads to outdoor patio with an abundance of beautiful plants. Front door includes metal screen door for great air ventilation. Central heat/ air. Covered and enclosed back storage area where it can be accessed from 2nd bedroom. 1 attached car garage with additional storage space available. Owner pays for water, sewer, and trash. ** Renters insurance is required.

Walk to all the amazing shops and restaurants off Park Blvd! Close to Old Trolley Barn Park!

$2,395/ month, 12 month lease. $2,395 security deposit.

$37.00 application fee per person. Sorry, no pets allowed.

BY AGENT

**Moving can take a lot out of ya. Talk to Seville to receive discounted rates on a qualified and reputable moving company. Email info@sevillemgmt.com and enter 'Request for moving company' in subject line! No stress, no hassle!**

Seville Realty Group 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 (619) 260-8121 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM BRE # 01924177. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4903148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4357 Cleveland Avenue #101 have any available units?
4357 Cleveland Avenue #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4357 Cleveland Avenue #101 have?
Some of 4357 Cleveland Avenue #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4357 Cleveland Avenue #101 currently offering any rent specials?
4357 Cleveland Avenue #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4357 Cleveland Avenue #101 pet-friendly?
No, 4357 Cleveland Avenue #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4357 Cleveland Avenue #101 offer parking?
Yes, 4357 Cleveland Avenue #101 offers parking.
Does 4357 Cleveland Avenue #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4357 Cleveland Avenue #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4357 Cleveland Avenue #101 have a pool?
No, 4357 Cleveland Avenue #101 does not have a pool.
Does 4357 Cleveland Avenue #101 have accessible units?
No, 4357 Cleveland Avenue #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 4357 Cleveland Avenue #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4357 Cleveland Avenue #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
