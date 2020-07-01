All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
4344 Utah Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

4344 Utah Street

4344 Utah Street · No Longer Available
Location

4344 Utah Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
North Park- 4344 Utah Street, San Diego 92104 - Renovated charming craftsman home in the heart of North Park. Privacy of a true single family home but with in walking distance to all the action in town! 2 Bedroom and 1 bathroom. Washer and dryer included and located inside the home. Exclusive use of private gated remote operated 2 car tandem parking with alley access. Wood look luxury vinyl plank floors and historic craftsman details around. Relax on the gorgeous private patio porch! Second bedroom is small and possibly best suited for office space. Come see! Pets considered.

(RLNE5644647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4344 Utah Street have any available units?
4344 Utah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4344 Utah Street have?
Some of 4344 Utah Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4344 Utah Street currently offering any rent specials?
4344 Utah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4344 Utah Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4344 Utah Street is pet friendly.
Does 4344 Utah Street offer parking?
Yes, 4344 Utah Street offers parking.
Does 4344 Utah Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4344 Utah Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4344 Utah Street have a pool?
No, 4344 Utah Street does not have a pool.
Does 4344 Utah Street have accessible units?
No, 4344 Utah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4344 Utah Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4344 Utah Street does not have units with dishwashers.

