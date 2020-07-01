All apartments in San Diego
4331 53rd Unit 21
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

4331 53rd Unit 21

4331 53rd St · No Longer Available
Location

4331 53rd St, San Diego, CA 92115
City Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Military Welcome! - Military Welcome! Security underground parking! 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse may be just the place for you. Lets unpack what this unit has to offer. In addition to the underground assigned parking space that has easy stairs access up to the common area and laundry room there are security gates at every entrance.
Step saver kitchen has refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and stove. Water and trash are included in the rent. Youll appreciate easy care ceramic tile floors. Master bedroom has an awesome amount of closet space!

(RLNE5423611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4331 53rd Unit 21 have any available units?
4331 53rd Unit 21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4331 53rd Unit 21 have?
Some of 4331 53rd Unit 21's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4331 53rd Unit 21 currently offering any rent specials?
4331 53rd Unit 21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4331 53rd Unit 21 pet-friendly?
No, 4331 53rd Unit 21 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4331 53rd Unit 21 offer parking?
Yes, 4331 53rd Unit 21 offers parking.
Does 4331 53rd Unit 21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4331 53rd Unit 21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4331 53rd Unit 21 have a pool?
No, 4331 53rd Unit 21 does not have a pool.
Does 4331 53rd Unit 21 have accessible units?
No, 4331 53rd Unit 21 does not have accessible units.
Does 4331 53rd Unit 21 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4331 53rd Unit 21 has units with dishwashers.

