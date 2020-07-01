4331 53rd Unit 21

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking range refrigerator

Military Welcome! - Military Welcome! Security underground parking! 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse may be just the place for you. Lets unpack what this unit has to offer. In addition to the underground assigned parking space that has easy stairs access up to the common area and laundry room there are security gates at every entrance.

Step saver kitchen has refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and stove. Water and trash are included in the rent. Youll appreciate easy care ceramic tile floors. Master bedroom has an awesome amount of closet space!



(RLNE5423611)