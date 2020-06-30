All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

4325 Mississippi Street

4325 Mississippi Street · No Longer Available
Location

4325 Mississippi Street, San Diego, CA 92104
University Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
North Park - Charming 2 bed /1.5 bath Cottage. Available Now! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Charming and spacious front house in the highly desirable North Park neighborhood of San Diego. This 1940's home has been very well maintained and is full of character. Spacious kitchen has newer cabinets and counters, gas oven/range, fridge and laundry hook-ups. The original hardwood floors have been beautifully restored (no carpet) and the home gets plenty of natural light. The full bath in the home is vintage and in great condition and there is an additional 1/2 bath for guests. The home does not have a yard, but does offer a huge patio space for entertaining. 2 assigned parking spaces. Water included in rent. 1 pet considered with additional $500 deposit.

Terms:
-16 month lease
-Tenant pays: SDGE, Cable/Internet
-Owner pays: Water, Trash
-Pet considered with additional $500 deposit

Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-7780. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.

Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.

***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***

DRE# 00907967

(RLNE5321205)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4325 Mississippi Street have any available units?
4325 Mississippi Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4325 Mississippi Street have?
Some of 4325 Mississippi Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4325 Mississippi Street currently offering any rent specials?
4325 Mississippi Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4325 Mississippi Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4325 Mississippi Street is pet friendly.
Does 4325 Mississippi Street offer parking?
Yes, 4325 Mississippi Street offers parking.
Does 4325 Mississippi Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4325 Mississippi Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4325 Mississippi Street have a pool?
No, 4325 Mississippi Street does not have a pool.
Does 4325 Mississippi Street have accessible units?
No, 4325 Mississippi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4325 Mississippi Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4325 Mississippi Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
