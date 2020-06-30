4325 Mississippi Street

Amenities

North Park - Charming 2 bed /1.5 bath Cottage. Available Now! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Charming and spacious front house in the highly desirable North Park neighborhood of San Diego. This 1940's home has been very well maintained and is full of character. Spacious kitchen has newer cabinets and counters, gas oven/range, fridge and laundry hook-ups. The original hardwood floors have been beautifully restored (no carpet) and the home gets plenty of natural light. The full bath in the home is vintage and in great condition and there is an additional 1/2 bath for guests. The home does not have a yard, but does offer a huge patio space for entertaining. 2 assigned parking spaces. Water included in rent. 1 pet considered with additional $500 deposit.



Terms:

-16 month lease

-Tenant pays: SDGE, Cable/Internet

-Owner pays: Water, Trash

-Pet considered with additional $500 deposit



