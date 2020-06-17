4310 Utah Street

Amenities

recently renovated range refrigerator

Great North Park location!



This small 6-unit apartment community is located walking distance to many shops and eateries. The property is on buslines, has easy freeway access, and is one block from a laundromat.



This bright end unit will be available in early July. With renovations recently completed in the bathroom and kitchen, the unit is priced to rent quickly. The unit features tile floors, mirrored closet doors, dual paned windows, and a pass through window in the kitchen. Kitchen is equipped with a gas stove and fridge. Street parking only.



The recent bathroom renovation included installation of a new tub and new cultured marble surround. The kitchen upgrades included a new cabinet & counter with a beautiful gray custom paint to complement the accent color in the unit.



Please call to complete a pre-screening and schedule a viewing.



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more

-Minimum credit of 550; Credit scores between 550-650 may require larger deposit

-5yrs good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-cats only with add'l deposit of $250/pet (sorry, no dogs); 2 pet max., restrictions apply



Please call our office 619-698-7520 or Becky at 619-980-7118 for any questions.



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,290, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,240, Available 7/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.