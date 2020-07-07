All apartments in San Diego
4294 Feather Ave.
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

4294 Feather Ave.

4294 Feather Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4294 Feather Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Clairemont 3-Br. House + Garage - Total renovation! Everything new! New vinyl laminate flooring in living areas. Plush new carpet in bedrooms. Popcorn ceilings removed. All walls and ceiling textured and painted. New stainless steel appliances. New stone kitchen counters.. All new doors and light fixtures. New double-pane windows in bedrooms. New plantation-style blinds. Upgraded bathroom. New bathtub/shower, new tiled enclosure, vanity and toilet. Two new wall furnaces. New alum. roll-up gar. & opener. It's like a new house! Big corner lot.

One Small Pet Approved under 25 pounds with increased security deposit of $500.00

1-year lease.

Call Northcutt Properties @ 858-505-1300 today for an appointment to preview!

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

(RLNE5719916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4294 Feather Ave. have any available units?
4294 Feather Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4294 Feather Ave. have?
Some of 4294 Feather Ave.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4294 Feather Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4294 Feather Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4294 Feather Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4294 Feather Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4294 Feather Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4294 Feather Ave. offers parking.
Does 4294 Feather Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4294 Feather Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4294 Feather Ave. have a pool?
No, 4294 Feather Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4294 Feather Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4294 Feather Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4294 Feather Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4294 Feather Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

