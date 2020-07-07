4294 Feather Ave.

Amenities

Clairemont 3-Br. House + Garage - Total renovation! Everything new! New vinyl laminate flooring in living areas. Plush new carpet in bedrooms. Popcorn ceilings removed. All walls and ceiling textured and painted. New stainless steel appliances. New stone kitchen counters.. All new doors and light fixtures. New double-pane windows in bedrooms. New plantation-style blinds. Upgraded bathroom. New bathtub/shower, new tiled enclosure, vanity and toilet. Two new wall furnaces. New alum. roll-up gar. & opener. It's like a new house! Big corner lot.



One Small Pet Approved under 25 pounds with increased security deposit of $500.00



1-year lease.



Call Northcutt Properties @ 858-505-1300 today for an appointment to preview!



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



