All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4263 Moraga ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4263 Moraga ave
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

4263 Moraga ave

4263 Moraga Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4263 Moraga Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4263 Moraga ave Available 02/15/20 3 Bedroom Bay Park Home Coming Soon! - Spacious three bedroom two bath home in highly desirable neighborhood.

This home features a large kitchen, living room, family room, and dining room all with ceramic tile flooring. Three bedrooms are carpeted.

All appliances are included (Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer, and Dryer).

Fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining also includes Jacuzzi.
Please do not disturb current residents. Call or text Veronica Martin at (858)522-9265.

(RLNE5479077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4263 Moraga ave have any available units?
4263 Moraga ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4263 Moraga ave have?
Some of 4263 Moraga ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4263 Moraga ave currently offering any rent specials?
4263 Moraga ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4263 Moraga ave pet-friendly?
No, 4263 Moraga ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4263 Moraga ave offer parking?
No, 4263 Moraga ave does not offer parking.
Does 4263 Moraga ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4263 Moraga ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4263 Moraga ave have a pool?
No, 4263 Moraga ave does not have a pool.
Does 4263 Moraga ave have accessible units?
No, 4263 Moraga ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4263 Moraga ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4263 Moraga ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University