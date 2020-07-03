All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:27 PM

4237 Hamilton Street

4237 Hamilton Street · No Longer Available
Location

4237 Hamilton Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Safely view home alone by scheduling a self guided tour and use the automated lock box.

1 bed, 1 bath apt in a small quaint gated complex

1 car detached private garage

Coin Laundry onsite

Great Location in the heart of North Park

Apply quickly and easily online at www.PriorityoneSD.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4237 Hamilton Street have any available units?
4237 Hamilton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4237 Hamilton Street currently offering any rent specials?
4237 Hamilton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4237 Hamilton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4237 Hamilton Street is pet friendly.
Does 4237 Hamilton Street offer parking?
Yes, 4237 Hamilton Street offers parking.
Does 4237 Hamilton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4237 Hamilton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4237 Hamilton Street have a pool?
No, 4237 Hamilton Street does not have a pool.
Does 4237 Hamilton Street have accessible units?
No, 4237 Hamilton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4237 Hamilton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4237 Hamilton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4237 Hamilton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4237 Hamilton Street does not have units with air conditioning.

