4237 Hamilton Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Safely view home alone by scheduling a self guided tour and use the automated lock box.



1 bed, 1 bath apt in a small quaint gated complex



1 car detached private garage



Coin Laundry onsite



Great Location in the heart of North Park



Apply quickly and easily online at www.PriorityoneSD.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.