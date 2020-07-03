4237 Hamilton Street

Amenities
Safely view home alone by scheduling a self guided tour and use the automated lock box.
1 bed, 1 bath apt in a small quaint gated complex
1 car detached private garage
Coin Laundry onsite
Great Location in the heart of North Park
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
