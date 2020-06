Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FULLY REMODELED single story home at the end of a cul-de-sac near SDSU. Upon entering this home, you are greeted with the original hardwood flooring from the 50's & OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN. the kitchen features custom tiled backsplash, quartz countertops, white cabinetry, SS Appliances & FRIDGE INC. Hardwood throughout bedrooms, new windows, ceiling fans and remodeled baths.