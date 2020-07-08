All apartments in San Diego
4195 C Mt Alifan Dr.
Location

4195 Mount Alifan Pl, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Central to everything! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Village Square. Available: Jul 15th 2020. $2,450/month rent. One year lease. $2450 security deposit required. Steps to community pool and jacuzzi. One block to dining, grocery, retail, buses. Owner to install new laminate flooring throughout prior to lease. One parking spot, on-site laundry, patio, ground level unit. Gated community. No pets. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4195 C Mt Alifan Dr have any available units?
4195 C Mt Alifan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4195 C Mt Alifan Dr have?
Some of 4195 C Mt Alifan Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4195 C Mt Alifan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4195 C Mt Alifan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4195 C Mt Alifan Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4195 C Mt Alifan Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4195 C Mt Alifan Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4195 C Mt Alifan Dr offers parking.
Does 4195 C Mt Alifan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4195 C Mt Alifan Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4195 C Mt Alifan Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4195 C Mt Alifan Dr has a pool.
Does 4195 C Mt Alifan Dr have accessible units?
No, 4195 C Mt Alifan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4195 C Mt Alifan Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4195 C Mt Alifan Dr has units with dishwashers.

