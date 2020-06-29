4149 Vermont Street

Amenities
Classic Craftsman in Hillcrest! - 2 Bedrooms/1 Bath, 936ft
New Interior & Exterior Paint!
Pristine Hard Wood Flooring Throughout
Kitchen with soft close cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, granite counter-tops, mudroom off Kitchen with newer front loader washer/dryer and great storage
Living Room has refinished hardwood flooring throughout, faux fireplace and built-ins
Spacious Dining Room with original dark wood trim & wood beams, French doors and built-ins
Updated bath with claw foot tub and newer tile
Private yard fully fenced
Corner lot, enjoy the front porch view!
Newer windows
Street parking
Great location with easy access to downtown
Beautifully restored craftsman home located on the border of University Heights & Hillcrest, 1 block from walking bridge to restaurants and shopping
No pets please
Non-Smoking property
Available NOW!
To schedule a viewing please contact Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274.
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3233186)