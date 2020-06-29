All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4149 Vermont Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4149 Vermont Street
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

4149 Vermont Street

4149 Vermont Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4149 Vermont Street, San Diego, CA 92103
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Classic Craftsman in Hillcrest! - 2 Bedrooms/1 Bath, 936ft
New Interior & Exterior Paint!
Pristine Hard Wood Flooring Throughout
Kitchen with soft close cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, granite counter-tops, mudroom off Kitchen with newer front loader washer/dryer and great storage
Living Room has refinished hardwood flooring throughout, faux fireplace and built-ins
Spacious Dining Room with original dark wood trim & wood beams, French doors and built-ins
Updated bath with claw foot tub and newer tile
Private yard fully fenced
Corner lot, enjoy the front porch view!
Newer windows
Street parking
Great location with easy access to downtown
Beautifully restored craftsman home located on the border of University Heights & Hillcrest, 1 block from walking bridge to restaurants and shopping
No pets please
Non-Smoking property
Available NOW!
To schedule a viewing please contact Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274.
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3233186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4149 Vermont Street have any available units?
4149 Vermont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4149 Vermont Street have?
Some of 4149 Vermont Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4149 Vermont Street currently offering any rent specials?
4149 Vermont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4149 Vermont Street pet-friendly?
No, 4149 Vermont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4149 Vermont Street offer parking?
No, 4149 Vermont Street does not offer parking.
Does 4149 Vermont Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4149 Vermont Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4149 Vermont Street have a pool?
No, 4149 Vermont Street does not have a pool.
Does 4149 Vermont Street have accessible units?
No, 4149 Vermont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4149 Vermont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4149 Vermont Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University