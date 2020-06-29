4149 Vermont Street

Amenities

Classic Craftsman in Hillcrest! - 2 Bedrooms/1 Bath, 936ft

New Interior & Exterior Paint!

Pristine Hard Wood Flooring Throughout

Kitchen with soft close cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, granite counter-tops, mudroom off Kitchen with newer front loader washer/dryer and great storage

Living Room has refinished hardwood flooring throughout, faux fireplace and built-ins

Spacious Dining Room with original dark wood trim & wood beams, French doors and built-ins

Updated bath with claw foot tub and newer tile

Private yard fully fenced

Corner lot, enjoy the front porch view!

Newer windows

Street parking

Great location with easy access to downtown

Beautifully restored craftsman home located on the border of University Heights & Hillcrest, 1 block from walking bridge to restaurants and shopping

No pets please

Non-Smoking property

Available NOW!

