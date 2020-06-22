All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4124 Rappahannock Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4124 Rappahannock Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4124 Rappahannock Ave

4124 Rappahannock Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Bay Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4124 Rappahannock Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Home with Large Backyard - This property was recently updated and is move in ready. The living room and hallway have natural hardwood flooring, new carpet all 3 bedrooms, and fresh paint throughout the home. The kitchen has tile floors, stainless appliances, and allows access to the backyard. There is a large covered patio off the back of the home which is great for relaxing and enjoying San Diego weather. Plenty of natural light and room to roam in the fully gated huge back yard. Includes air conditioning, attached 1 car garage, and washer / dryer hookups.

Located just off Clairemont Dr with easy access to the 5 freeway and close to Sea World, Mission Bay, Pacific & Mission beaches. Walking distance to the South Clariemont Recreation Center / Park and the Krause Family Skate & Bike Park.

Terms:
1 Year minimum Lease
Move-In Costs: Security Deposit + 1st Mo Rent
Tenant Pay All Utilities
Pets OK with Extra Dposit

Please drive by the property first to make sure the location suits your needs; then give us a call at 858-755-3031 for an appointment. Then we can set up a showing of the inside of the property.

*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained.*

(RLNE4527848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 Rappahannock Ave have any available units?
4124 Rappahannock Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4124 Rappahannock Ave have?
Some of 4124 Rappahannock Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 Rappahannock Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4124 Rappahannock Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 Rappahannock Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4124 Rappahannock Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4124 Rappahannock Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4124 Rappahannock Ave does offer parking.
Does 4124 Rappahannock Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4124 Rappahannock Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 Rappahannock Ave have a pool?
No, 4124 Rappahannock Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4124 Rappahannock Ave have accessible units?
No, 4124 Rappahannock Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 Rappahannock Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4124 Rappahannock Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University