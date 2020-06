Amenities

Las Palmas Condo in UTC! - Top floor 2 BR, 2 BA. Condo In Las Palmas UTC/La Jolla. 1 Car Detached Garage and 1 designated Carport parking. Remodeled kitchen with Granite counters and new cabinets. All new appliances including washer and dryer full size in laundry closet. Carpet is brand new, bathrooms have been updated. Master has a large walk-in closet with a balcony and storage closet. West facing unit with plenty of sunshine and High ceilings. Close to the pool. Excellent location walk to all schools, shopping and UTC Mall. Easy freeway access!



Call Janine for showings 619-922-5228



(RLNE5779582)