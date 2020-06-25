All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:35 AM

4119 Bandini Street

4119 Bandini Street · No Longer Available
Location

4119 Bandini Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Mission Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Furnished 1 Brm w/ Panoramic Bay and Ocean Views in Old Town / Mission Hills!!! - This stunning, fully-furnished 1 bedroom / 1 bath 2nd story condo enjoys sprawling west facing views of San Diego Bay and the ocean! So much natural light throughout! Rich wood floors in bedroom, living/dining and kitchen with updated kitchen and bathroom. This is a true must see and will go fast!!! Comes with off-street parking. Laundry facilities on-site.

Offered only as Fully-Furnished
12-Month Lease
Utilities: Gas/Electric, Water, Trash, High-Speed Internet/WiFi
Laundry: Washer/Dryer On-Site
Appliances Included: Gas Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave
Parking: 1 Off-Street Parking Space in Driveway
No Smoking
Sorry, no Pets

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4834199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4119 Bandini Street have any available units?
4119 Bandini Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4119 Bandini Street have?
Some of 4119 Bandini Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4119 Bandini Street currently offering any rent specials?
4119 Bandini Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4119 Bandini Street pet-friendly?
No, 4119 Bandini Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4119 Bandini Street offer parking?
Yes, 4119 Bandini Street offers parking.
Does 4119 Bandini Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4119 Bandini Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4119 Bandini Street have a pool?
No, 4119 Bandini Street does not have a pool.
Does 4119 Bandini Street have accessible units?
No, 4119 Bandini Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4119 Bandini Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4119 Bandini Street has units with dishwashers.
