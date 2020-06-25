4119 Bandini Street

Amenities
Furnished 1 Brm w/ Panoramic Bay and Ocean Views in Old Town / Mission Hills!!! - This stunning, fully-furnished 1 bedroom / 1 bath 2nd story condo enjoys sprawling west facing views of San Diego Bay and the ocean! So much natural light throughout! Rich wood floors in bedroom, living/dining and kitchen with updated kitchen and bathroom. This is a true must see and will go fast!!! Comes with off-street parking. Laundry facilities on-site.
Offered only as Fully-Furnished
12-Month Lease
Utilities: Gas/Electric, Water, Trash, High-Speed Internet/WiFi
Laundry: Washer/Dryer On-Site
Appliances Included: Gas Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave
Parking: 1 Off-Street Parking Space in Driveway
No Smoking
Sorry, no Pets
Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com
CA BRE Lic. #00935682
