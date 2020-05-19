All apartments in San Diego
/
San Diego, CA
/
4053 32nd St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4053 32nd St.

4053 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4053 32nd Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
North Park-Craftsman Home- Renovated, No Detail Overlooked- Ready Now Property Shown by Virtual Video - *All properties being shown by Virtual Tour during COVID-19, email for link
* 3 Spacious bedrooms with large closets
* Beautiful Hardwood Floors
* Amazing Wood baseboards and doors throughout
* 2 Full bathrooms one with walk in shower, one w/soaking tub
* Washer/Dryer Hookups
* Chef Delight Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar Island
* Fireplace (Deco only)
* Outside Private Enclosed Patio Area
* All appliances Included
* Tenant pays all utilities
* Private Porch and front yard
* Walk-Able neighborhood close to Dining, Shopping, Nighlife and Schools
* Freeway access to any direction
* Short Drive to Military Base and Downtown
* Off Street Parking

Relax and unwind in this totally turn-key contemporary Craftsman centered between SD's hippest neighborhoods. Gather family and friends and dine under the stars on the custom patio.
All tenants required to have Renters Insurance . Please check website for tenant requirements. One small pet under 25 lbs. ok with additional $500 deposit and upon owner/management approval. No pit bulls or aggressive breed dogs!

Professionally managed by SDRentpros DRE#01247165
Email sdrentprosleasing@gmail.com or call 888 448-8364 for virtual showing or more info.

(RLNE5760491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4053 32nd St. have any available units?
4053 32nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4053 32nd St. have?
Some of 4053 32nd St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4053 32nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
4053 32nd St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4053 32nd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4053 32nd St. is pet friendly.
Does 4053 32nd St. offer parking?
Yes, 4053 32nd St. does offer parking.
Does 4053 32nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4053 32nd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4053 32nd St. have a pool?
No, 4053 32nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 4053 32nd St. have accessible units?
No, 4053 32nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4053 32nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4053 32nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
