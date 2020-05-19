4053 32nd St.

Amenities

North Park-Craftsman Home- Renovated, No Detail Overlooked- Ready Now Property Shown by Virtual Video - *All properties being shown by Virtual Tour during COVID-19, email for link

* 3 Spacious bedrooms with large closets

* Beautiful Hardwood Floors

* Amazing Wood baseboards and doors throughout

* 2 Full bathrooms one with walk in shower, one w/soaking tub

* Washer/Dryer Hookups

* Chef Delight Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar Island

* Fireplace (Deco only)

* Outside Private Enclosed Patio Area

* All appliances Included

* Tenant pays all utilities

* Private Porch and front yard

* Walk-Able neighborhood close to Dining, Shopping, Nighlife and Schools

* Freeway access to any direction

* Short Drive to Military Base and Downtown

* Off Street Parking



Relax and unwind in this totally turn-key contemporary Craftsman centered between SD's hippest neighborhoods. Gather family and friends and dine under the stars on the custom patio.

All tenants required to have Renters Insurance . Please check website for tenant requirements. One small pet under 25 lbs. ok with additional $500 deposit and upon owner/management approval. No pit bulls or aggressive breed dogs!



Professionally managed by SDRentpros DRE#01247165

Email sdrentprosleasing@gmail.com or call 888 448-8364 for virtual showing or more info.



(RLNE5760491)