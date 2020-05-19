4053 32nd St.

Amenities
North Park-Craftsman Home- Renovated, No Detail Overlooked- Ready Now Property Shown by Virtual Video - *All properties being shown by Virtual Tour during COVID-19, email for link
* 3 Spacious bedrooms with large closets
* Beautiful Hardwood Floors
* Amazing Wood baseboards and doors throughout
* 2 Full bathrooms one with walk in shower, one w/soaking tub
* Washer/Dryer Hookups
* Chef Delight Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar Island
* Fireplace (Deco only)
* Outside Private Enclosed Patio Area
* All appliances Included
* Tenant pays all utilities
* Private Porch and front yard
* Walk-Able neighborhood close to Dining, Shopping, Nighlife and Schools
* Freeway access to any direction
* Short Drive to Military Base and Downtown
* Off Street Parking
Relax and unwind in this totally turn-key contemporary Craftsman centered between SD's hippest neighborhoods. Gather family and friends and dine under the stars on the custom patio.
All tenants required to have Renters Insurance . Please check website for tenant requirements. One small pet under 25 lbs. ok with additional $500 deposit and upon owner/management approval. No pit bulls or aggressive breed dogs!
Professionally managed by SDRentpros DRE#01247165
Email sdrentprosleasing@gmail.com or call 888 448-8364 for virtual showing or more info.
(RLNE5760491)