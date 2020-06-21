All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #7-UP1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4021 MISSISSIPPI - #7-UP1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

4021 MISSISSIPPI - #7-UP1

4021 Mississippi Street · (858) 278-5510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4021 Mississippi Street, San Diego, CA 92104
University Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
We are a small family-owned and operated business offering a spacious beautiful Upstairs 1BR 1BA apartment that is bright and spacious located in the North Park community right off of El Cajon Blvd near 805&15 freeways. Included is a large kitchen, refrigerator, electric stove, and cabinet space! This lovely apartment offers a separate dining area, linen storage, large windows, large bedroom closet and so much more! On-site laundry & assigned parking are offered. Cats are welcome. NO DOGS. Utilities not included in RENT.

Rental Terms/// 6 Months
•Rent: $1,450.00
•Available: Now
•Application Fee: $35.00
•Security Deposit: $700.00

Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com or can be picked up from our office at 5063 Clariemont Mesa Blvd. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at (858)-278-5510

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #7-UP1 have any available units?
4021 MISSISSIPPI - #7-UP1 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #7-UP1 have?
Some of 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #7-UP1's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #7-UP1 currently offering any rent specials?
4021 MISSISSIPPI - #7-UP1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #7-UP1 pet-friendly?
No, 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #7-UP1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #7-UP1 offer parking?
Yes, 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #7-UP1 does offer parking.
Does 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #7-UP1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #7-UP1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #7-UP1 have a pool?
No, 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #7-UP1 does not have a pool.
Does 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #7-UP1 have accessible units?
No, 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #7-UP1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #7-UP1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #7-UP1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4021 MISSISSIPPI - #7-UP1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity