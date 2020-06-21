4021 MISSISSIPPI - #7-UP1

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

We are a small family-owned and operated business offering a spacious beautiful Upstairs 1BR 1BA apartment that is bright and spacious located in the North Park community right off of El Cajon Blvd near 805&15 freeways. Included is a large kitchen, refrigerator, electric stove, and cabinet space! This lovely apartment offers a separate dining area, linen storage, large windows, large bedroom closet and so much more! On-site laundry & assigned parking are offered. Cats are welcome. NO DOGS. Utilities not included in RENT.



Rental Terms/// 6 Months

•Rent: $1,450.00

•Available: Now

•Application Fee: $35.00

•Security Deposit: $700.00



Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com or can be picked up from our office at 5063 Clariemont Mesa Blvd. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at (858)-278-5510